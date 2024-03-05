Who is Samantha Hudson? Doritos brand ambassador controversy erupts as concerning tweets surface amid boycott call

Doritos Spain faced widespread backlash on Monday, March 4, after announcing Samantha Hudson as their brand ambassador. Hudson is a European influencer/ pop star who identifies as a non-binary trans person.

According to a video clip posted by End Wokeness, over the weekend, Doritos Spain announced Samantha Hudson, 25, as a brand ambassador for their products by including her in a 50-second promo called "Crunch Talks."

Shortly after, netizens expressed their outrage over the recent rise in the inclusion of the transgender community in brand campaigns and dredged up old concerning tweets by Hudson, involving a 12-year-old and an 8-year-old.

Disclaimer: This article contains information that is adult in nature and may not be suitable for all readers. Discretion is advised.

Doritos Spain brand ambassador Samantha Hudson's controversial tweets emerge online, increasing calls for boycott

Samantha Hudson, who describes herself as a non-binary trans girl according to a profile on El Pais, is a popular artist from Spain who was catapulted to fame in her teens through her YouTube Channel, where she shared content about fashion and beauty.

According to the outlet, the artist, who was formerly known as Iván González Ranedo, changed her name to Samantha Hudson in 2015, while she was a student at a high school in Mallorca. Around the same time, she gained widespread recognition after her song Maricón, posted on YouTube – went viral.

Hudson, who has since released three albums, won the distinction for Best Spanish Artist at the 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards.

A massive call for boycotting Doritos boycott erupted over the weekend after the Spain branch owned by PepsiCo introduced Samantha Hudson as their brand ambassador.

The outrage over Hudson’s appointment stemmed from her controversial tweets published in 2015, regarding a 12-year-old.

According to Newsweek, at the time, Hudson, who was 16 years old, allegedly tweeted, “quiero hacer cosas gamberras como meterme a una niña de 12 años por el ojete,” which reportedly translates to:

“I want to do thuggish things like stick a 12-year-old girl up her a*shole.”

According to Modernity News, another alleged tweet tweet unearthed by Twitter user Ian Miles Cheong, from 2014 translated as:

“In the middle of the street in Mallorca in panties and screaming that I’m a nymphomaniac in front of a super beautiful 8-year-old girl.”

Furthermore, another tweet of Hudson's showed her seemingly deriding women who have been victims of sexual abuse. The tweet written in Spanish allegedly translated as:

"I hate women who are victims of rape and who turn to self-help centers to overcome their trauma."

Reacting to the tweets, X user Ian Miles Cheong called for a boycott writing, on X:

"Doritos is doubling down on wokeness by hiring Samantha Hudson, a transgender 'woman' and self-admitted p*do as its brand ambassador in Spain, resulting in calls for the boycott of the company's products."

Several others expressed similar sentiments online:

Meanwhile, Doritos Spain and Samantha Hudson have yet to address the controversy.