Who is Cassandra Jean? Everything to know about Stephen Amell's wife as the 'Arrow' star is removed from a flight for allegedly berating her

A recent report by TMZ claimed that actor Stephen Amell was removed from a flight in Texas for yelling at his wife, Cassandra Jean, in front of a plane full of passengers. TMZ reported that Amell looked intoxicated, while Jean buried her face in embarrassment.

Sources say the flight attendant repeatedly asked Amell to lower his voice, but he refused to comply. Eventually, an air marshal and three attendants escorted him off the flight.

Who is Cassandra Jean?

Jean is a popular actress, model, and beauty pageant winner. She is a resident of Houston, Texas, and attended Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

She was notably cast in "2 Dudes and a Dream," released in 2009. She has also made guest appearances on shows like "One Tree Hill," "The Middleman," "CSI: Miami," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Las Vegas, Hannah Montana," "Twenty-Four Seven," and "America’s Next Producer."

Jean is well-known for her appearance as Nora Fries in "Elseworlds," the 2018 Arrowverse crossover event between The CW series The Flash, Supergirl, and Arrow.

Jean competed in the Miss Texas Teen USA pageant from 2002 to 2004 and was a semifinalist in 2003 and 2004. She also held the title of Miss Houston Teen USA in 2003. She won Miss Corpus Christi 2004. She later competed in the Miss California USA 2008 pageant but was disqualified because of her appearance on America’s Next Top Model.

Jean was also a judge for the Miss Newport Beach pageant in 2008. When she participated in America’s Next Top Model, she was a 19-year-old student at Texas A&M.

Cassandra Jean and Stephen Amell’s relationship

Amell and Jean kept their relationship a secret for a long time. The couple married during a Caribbean vacation on Christmas Day in 2012. They married again in New Orleans in May 26th, 2013.

The couple married a second time to celebrate the ceremony with friends and family. Jean also announced the marriage with a cryptic tweet. She wrote,

“You know what’s fun? New Orleans.”

The couple looked happy and in love in their wedding pictures. They have also publicly shown their affection through social media.

Amell and Jean have been a part of the Arrowverse. While Amell has been a part of "Arrow" since 2012, he plans to quit the show after the 8th season to spend more time with family.

Amell removed from the flight

According to official reports, Amell was removed from a Delta flight on Monday in Austin at 3:00 p.m. for creating a commotion by yelling at his wife. TMZ claimed that Jean and their companions flew to L.A. without Amell.

For the time being, Amell has been detained in Texas. It is unknown if he has been arrested or released. TMZ tried to contact the local police and Amell's representatives, but didn't get a response.

Amell and Jean were in town for the ATX TV Festival. Jean also posted a photo of them on stage over the weekend.

A Delta representative told TMZ that the flight was delayed because of Amell's actions. However, they have not yet revealed any details about the incident or possible legal repurcussions in the matter.

