Who was Thaddeus Matthew? Self-proclaimed 'The Cussing Pastor' passes away at 67

Thaddeus Matthews, the controversial radio broadcaster and pastor from Memphis passed away on Monday, February 24, at the age of 67, according to his friends, relatives, and social media posts. Announcing the same, Melanie Matthews, Matthews' wife, shared a post on Facebook on the same day that read:

Ad

"No more sickness and no more worries. You said you were tired and wanted to rest. On today at 2:25pm, you transitioned peacefully surrounded by family and friends!..”

The post continued:

“Facebook family and friends, we want to thank those of you who have been praying for him and us during these trying times. We ask that you continue to keep us in your prayers as we process our loss. Peace and blessings to all!.”

Ad

Ad

However, his wife didn't say anything about the cause of death. Furthermore, she also didn't say anything about whether or not he was dealing with any chronic health conditions.

American broadcaster and pastor Thaddeus A. Matthews rose to fame as a result of his use of foul language in his sermons. Matthews was also referred to as "The Cussing Pastor" because he regularly uploaded tirades laced with foul language during his sermons. He was 67, according to public records.

Ad

Thaddeus Matthew was a very controversial figure

Pastor and radio host Thaddeus Matthews was well-known for his contentious online lectures full of cuss words. Matthews, who was born in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1958, rose to fame in December 2017 following a rant on religious profanity on Facebook. Since then, a number of his videos have become viral.

Throughout his career, Matthews experienced several other viral moments. He was featured in a 2018 episode of the comedy show Tosh.0, and the song Situations from Freddie Gibbs, and Madlib's collaboration album Bandana was sampled from a video of his called I don't give a sh*t Saturday.

Ad

Additionally, Thaddeus Matthew established a strong online presence on social media, gaining more than 7,000 Instagram followers, 78,000 YouTube subscribers, and over 103,000 Facebook followers.

Ad

Aside from his sermons full of obscenity, Matthews was a controversial figure in Memphis politics and religion. As per The Commercial Appeal's February 25 report, he had a run-in with the law in 2012 after publishing child p*rnography on his Facebook page. He was spared jail time and given a probationary term in 2015 for the same.

Thaddeus Matthew insisted that he uploaded the picture in an attempt to identify the victim, even after entering a guilty plea to tampering with evidence. As per the same outlet, a woman accused him of harassing her in 2016, to which he replied that she was lying.

Ad

He was arrested for harassment that same year after publishing n*ked pictures of himself on a blog. Then, following a twerking competition at his church in 2019, Matthews again came under fire. Moreover, he and TV personality K. Michelle got into a screaming match that same year.

Furthermore, on his show, Matthews often discussed politics, introducing rumors into regional political debates. Moreover, LGBTQ organizations denounced him for his anti-LGBTQ comments directed at Memphis' first openly LGBT council member, Davin Clemons, during the 2019 city council elections.

Ad

Ad

Then in 2022, the Memphis Police Department arrested him once more for harassment, claiming that he had broken Tennessee's "revenge p*rn" law and a restraining order issued by his girlfriend. According to the authorities, Thaddeus Matthew was allegedly engaged in s*xual harassment on social media.

Amy Weirich, the district attorney for Shelby County at the time, made an appearance on his radio show while he was being prosecuted for the crime. Matthews later praised Weirich and refrained from using foul words during the presentation.

Ad

Lastly, Thaddeus Matthew also wrote a book called The Cussing Pastor: Bullsh*t from the Pulpit.

Now, following his death, no one family members said anything about the same. Additionally, it is also not known if he had any children.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback