Who was Thalita Do Valle? Brazilian model and sniper killed while fighting Russians in Ukraine

Brazilian model-turned-sniper Thalita Do Valle, who joined Ukraine's security forces to fight against the Russians, was killed on June 30.

The 39-year-old had been doing humanitarian missions across the globe and was also known to have fought against ISIS in Iraq.

BrianMier @BrianMteleSUR As I have written about before, Brazilians have been fighting alongside the Azov Battalion in Donbas since at least 2016. This weekend 2 more Brazilian mercenaries were killed during a Russian missile attack, Douglas Rodrigues Búrigo and Thalita do Valle. + As I have written about before, Brazilians have been fighting alongside the Azov Battalion in Donbas since at least 2016. This weekend 2 more Brazilian mercenaries were killed during a Russian missile attack, Douglas Rodrigues Búrigo and Thalita do Valle. + https://t.co/FfJk8fGJ4C

As per Daily Mail, Do Valle was killed after a missile struck her bunker in Kharkhiv, located in northeastern Ukraine. Former Brazilian army soldier Douglas Burigo was also killed in the same attack after he returned to the bunker to find Thalita.

Thalita Do Valle, who had just joined the Ukrainian forces three weeks ago, was reportedly the only troop member left behind after the first missile strike.

What is known about Thalita Do Valle?

Rosa Lux 🇵🇸 @luxrosalux Thalita do Valle is the other brazilian mercenary that died in Ukraine(Kharkov) Thalita do Valle is the other brazilian mercenary that died in Ukraine(Kharkov) https://t.co/nie5YpCR6t

As per Daily Mail, Thalita Do Valle studied law after pursuing a career as an actress and model.The late 39-year-old was also very active with NGOs that aimed to rescue animals.

While fighting against ISIS, the elite sniper made videos for her YouTube channel showcasing her sniper training after joining the armed military forces of Iraq. Her videos gained immense popularity, garnering more than 31,000 views.

Valle's brother Theo Rodrigo Viera dubbed her a hero who endeavored and succeeded in saving people's lives by taking part in humanitarian missions. He added that in her short time in Ukraine, Valle not only worked as a sharpshooter but also a rescuer.

TRHaber Savunma @savunma_trhaber Ukrayna ordusuna keskin nişancı olarak katılan, daha önce Irak’ta terör örgütü DEAŞ’a karşı savaştığı öğrenilen Thalita do Valle adlı Brezilyalı model, Rus füzesinin bulunduğu askeri sığınağı yerle bir etmesi sonucu hayatını kaybetti. Ukrayna ordusuna keskin nişancı olarak katılan, daha önce Irak’ta terör örgütü DEAŞ’a karşı savaştığı öğrenilen Thalita do Valle adlı Brezilyalı model, Rus füzesinin bulunduğu askeri sığınağı yerle bir etmesi sonucu hayatını kaybetti. 🔴 Ukrayna ordusuna keskin nişancı olarak katılan, daha önce Irak’ta terör örgütü DEAŞ’a karşı savaştığı öğrenilen Thalita do Valle adlı Brezilyalı model, Rus füzesinin bulunduğu askeri sığınağı yerle bir etmesi sonucu hayatını kaybetti. https://t.co/jd4neG7FNm

Thalita Do Valle had already survived an attack in Ukraine's capital Kyiv. She had spoken to her family last week before moving to Khariv and was reluctant to talk much since the Russian drones were monitoring their phone activities.

Before her demise, Valle was working with an author to turn her Ukrainian experiences into a book.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict began on February 24, with neither country having called for a ceasefire as of yet. Tensions have increased between the two nations over Ukraine's Donetsk city. In recent news, the Russian capital Moscow declared victory over Luhansk.

Donetsk is part of Ukraine's Donbas region, which is a predominantly Russian-speaking industrial area with the majority of the country's most experienced military.

Flash @Flash43191300 In the occupied Yasynovata Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military hit the barracks of the Russians. In the occupied Yasynovata Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military hit the barracks of the Russians. ⚡️In the occupied Yasynovata Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military hit the barracks of the Russians. https://t.co/iOgOUJEBgs

As per Reuters, the Russians used military force to destroy a residential and commercial area of Donestsk, which killed two people and injured many.

Commenting on the scenario, Donetsk's governor Pavlo Kyrylenko stated that the city was endangered by extensive usage of rocket launchers:

"This week, there hasn't been a day without shelling. The enemy is shelling chaotically, the attacks are aimed at destroying the local population."

On July 5, the Russian authorities approved two bills which authorized the government to convince corporations about equipping the military with the needful commodities during the crisis.

