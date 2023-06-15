Who is Themis Matsoukas? Penn State professor accused of indulging in inappropriate activities with his dog

Themis Matsoukas, a professor in chemical engineering from the Penn State College of Engineering, was recently accused of performing alleged s*xual acts with his pet dog, a collie. This was caught on a trail camera deployed by the Pennsylvania State Forest earlier this year.

On June 13, Tuesday, the award-winning professor was charged with misdemeanors such as open lewdness, indecent exposure, s*xual intercourse with an animal, cruelty to animals, and disorderly conduct.

(Image via Twitter/Champagne Joshi)

Initially, the forest officials were unable to identify him. However, his backpack from the brand North Face, which he had used during the lewd acts, later helped them locate him.

Themis Matsoukas has authored several books

The 64-year-old professor of chemical engineering has been associated with the Penn State College of Engineering since 1991. Prior to that, he had earned his diploma from the National Technical University of Athens and doctorate from the University of Michigan in 1989 on “interfaces and surfaces.”

So far, Themis Matsoukas has written many books, published several journal articles, and even won three teaching awards such as the Premier Teaching Award in 2017. It was conferred by the Penn State Engineering Alumni Society.

“I do it to blow off steam”: Themis Matsoukas confessed

64-year-old Themis Matsoukas was captured on camera assaulting his dog near restrooms and parking lots inside the premises of the Rothrock State Forest, Pennsylvania. He was naked from the waist down, wearing only socks and shoes, and doing inappropriate s*xual activities with his dog.

As per reports, he indulged in the sickening acts more than once throughout April and May, while he was on leave from his university. Not only was Themis Matsoukas captured on forest trail cameras, but he also recorded himself while performing the perverted acts using an electronic tablet.

(Image via Twitter/LiuLiu Explains Everything)

As soon as the professor was identified, rangers from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources raided his home. Sources cite that he instantly went into panic mode.

When the investigators, who have been looking into the case since April, asked him whether he knew why they were around, he immediately said, “I’m done, I’m dead, you don’t understand.” He kept repeating it.

(Image via Twitter/Daniella)

What’s interesting here is that he didn’t waste time, submitted to the authorities, and even begged them to shoot him saying, “I need to die.” When asked why he was involved in such inappropriate activities, he confessed:

“I do it to blow off steam.”

Apparently, he has been doing such horrible deeds since 2014.

After a thorough search, the forest officials were able to find his collie, which matched the description from the camera footage. They also located the backpack, wristwatch, and ski mask that he used during the acts. His car, a Subaru Outback was also tracked down that was visible in the footage.

Moreover, his DMV license photo matched completely with the images from the trail camera. The electronic tablet he used to capture his own images with his collie was also traced.

(Image via Twitter/Guy)

Currently, Themis Matsoukas has been charged after a criminal complaint by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. His lawyer has refused to give a statement. However, a spokesperson from the Penn State College of Engineering has confirmed that Matsoukas “has been relieved of his responsibilities and is on leave.”

A preliminary hearing is due on July 19 in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania.

