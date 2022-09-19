On July 20, 2021, Thomas Barrack, a 75-year-old private equity investor, and prominent Trump fundraiser, was indicted for allegedly working as a foreign agent acting in the interests of the United Arab Emirates. Later this month, Barrack will stand trial in Brooklyn federal court for these charges, for which jury selection begins on Monday, September 19.

The indictment stems from a period lasting from 2016 to 2018, during which Thomas Barrack reportedly illegally co-operated with the UAE to support the Trump campaign. According to Reuters, UAE officials allegedly paid Barrack to secretly promote the UAE's interests and advised him on what to say during TV interviews. Prosecutors assert that Barrack, in turn, allegedly used his contacts with the UAE to influence Trump's decisions.

Harry Litman @harrylitman Trump crony Thomas Barrack goes to trial tomorrow on charges—including FARA and obstruction of justice—related to profiteering to tune of hundreds of millions $ from United Arab Emirates. Complicated paper-driven charges, trial will take c 1 month Trump crony Thomas Barrack goes to trial tomorrow on charges—including FARA and obstruction of justice—related to profiteering to tune of hundreds of millions $ from United Arab Emirates. Complicated paper-driven charges, trial will take c 1 month

Prosecutors also claim that during the 2016 presidential campaign, Barrack used his close relationship with Trump to influence the then president's foreign policy positions.

CBS reported that Barrack has been indicted as an agent working at the direction of a foreign power, obstructing justice, and making false statements to law enforcement. He served 2 days in jail after his July 2021 arrest before securing his release on a $250 million bond. Jury selection forr

All there is to know about Thomas Barrack

Thomas Barrack, a Lebanese American raised in Culver City, California, began his career as a lawyer after graduating from USC Gould Law School in 1972. Fortune reported that the year he graduated, he began a career with a law firm run by Herbert W. Kalmbach, then the lawyer for Richard Nixon.

His time at the law firm marked the beginning of a strong, long-term relationship with powerful figures in the Middle East, as he was sent to Saudi Arabia, where he formed ties and worked for members of the Saudi royal family.

The New York Times reported that the friendship between Thomas Barrack and Donald Trump began in 1985, after Barrack had become a notable investor with stakes in various hotels and department stores. Barrack first met Trump after selling him stakes in a company.

is not it weird, the very man, the GOP man, who helped Trump cover up an abortion case in 2017 (Ms Bechar) also worked for UAE + was granted by Trump a US Army Intel contract (via his biz Circinus) right after he settled the abortion case.🤔 @SWinstonWolkoff "agent of the UAE"...is not it weird, the very man, the GOPman, who helped Trump cover up an abortion case in 2017 (Ms Bechar) also worked for UAE + was granted by Trump a US Army Intel contract (via his biz Circinus) right after he settled the abortion case.🤔 @SWinstonWolkoff "agent of the UAE"...is not it weird, the very man, the GOP💰💰💰 man, who helped Trump cover up an abortion case in 2017 (Ms Bechar) also worked for UAE + was granted by Trump a US Army Intel contract (via his biz Circinus) right after he settled the abortion case.🤔😲🚩🚩🚩

Fortune reported that by 1990, Barrack had created a formidable personal empire, boasting a portfolio of $25 billion in assets. However, he is most well known for his role in the 2016 US Presidential election, when he endorsed Donald Trump as President.

The New York Times reported that due to Barrack's ties to Saudi royalty, he served a valuable purpose, as he softened the perception of Trump as an Islamaphobe.

Lindy Li @lindyli Thomas Barrack, Trump’s fmr best friend, got hundreds of millions of dollars from the United Arab Emirates



Jared Kushner got $2 billion from Mohammed Bone Saw



Mnuchin got $1 billion from MBS



Flynn got $500,000+ from Turkey



Trump & his crooks sold America off for blood money Thomas Barrack, Trump’s fmr best friend, got hundreds of millions of dollars from the United Arab EmiratesJared Kushner got $2 billion from Mohammed Bone SawMnuchin got $1 billion from MBSFlynn got $500,000+ from TurkeyTrump & his crooks sold America off for blood money

Prosecutors claim that in the run-up to the 2016 elections, Thomas Barrack emailed several UAE officials, seeking approval for speeches delivered by the then-electoral candidate. The Wall Street Journal reported that through Barrack, UAE officials provided input on who should serve as the American ambassador to Abu Dhabi.

In an official statement, a UAE spokesperson said they would not comment on the accusations.

The statement read:

“As a matter of principle, the U.A.E. respects the sovereignty of states and their laws and regulations."

SeasonsofCare @seasonsofcare @B52Malmet Thomas Barrack trial about to begin on 9/18 @B52Malmet Thomas Barrack trial about to begin on 9/18

Barrack's alleged accomplices in the indictment include Matthew Grimes and Rashid al-Malik. Grimes, reportedly a 27-year-old aide, is said to have helped Barrack in his communications with UAE officials. Rashid Al-Malik, 43, is a UAE national who is accused of acting as an intermediary between the Americans and government sources in the UAE.

Under section 951 of the criminal code, Barrack and Grimes were charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of acting as foreign agents without alerting the Justice Department. If convicted, they face up to ten years in prison.

