Smallville and Lucifer star Tom Welling has been arrested on charges of suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, as per USA Today. The publication stated that the arrest took place on Sunday morning around am, after which the actor was booked into Siskiyou Country Sheriff's Office custody.

While Tom Welling was released a few hours later, USA Today reported that on the basis of his blood alcohol level, the actor could be called to the court for a future hearing. Neither the authorities nor the actor have commented on the same yet.

The arrest took place on the same day that Tom Welling wished his wife, Jessica Rose Lee, happy birthday. Sharing a series of pictures of the couple on Sunday, Tom Welling wrote:

“Happy Birthday to our Angel who makes our dreams come true and inspires us even more! We love you to the moon and back.”

For the unversed, Tom Welling started dating his now-wife, Jessica, in 2014. The actor then married the Saddle Club owner in 2019, after they announced their engagement in 2018. The duo share two sons, one born in January 2019, and the other in June 2021.

Prior to Jessica, Welling was married to Jamie White. The marriage lasted for 11 years, as they tied the knot in July 2002, and separated in 2013. It is not known if Tom Welling has any kids from his previous marriage.

Tom Welling's blood alcohol content was reportedly above 0.08 percent

After Welling was taken into custody, the authorities clicked a mugshot of him, which soon went viral on social media. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a black shirt as he donned a salt-and-pepper look.

Furthermore, publications like Page Six also reported that when authorities tested Tom’s blood alcohol level, it came out to be 0.08%, which is higher than the legal limit.

However, the authorities are still running more tests, and have not commented on the situation yet.

For the unversed, Thomas Welling was born in 1977 and is best known for being an actor, director, as well as a podcaster. Having started his career as a model for Louisa Modeling Agency, he bagged his first role in the CBS legal drama, Judging Amy, in 2001.

Thereafter, he was seen in many TV shows, including, Special Unit 2, Undeclared, Lucifer, Batwoman, Professionals, and even The Winchesters.

The actor also appeared in a number of films, including Cheaper by the Dozen 1 and 2, The Fog, Parkland, Draft Day, The Choice, and Mafia Wars, which was released in 2024.

Furthermore, the actor has also been recognized for his work, as throughout the years, he has been nominated for a number of awards, including the Teen Choice Awards, Saturn Award, Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, etc.

As the news about Welling’s arrest continues to float on social media, the netizens are curious to know more details on the matter.

