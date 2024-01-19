Who was Tony Lloyd? Rochdale Labour MP dies at 73 after getting diagnosed with terminal cancer

Sir Tony Lloyd, the Labour Member of Parliament for Rochdale, passed away peacefully at the age of 73 on Wednesday morning, as confirmed by his family. His death came just days after he publicly disclosed being diagnosed with an untreatable form of leukaemia.

In a statement posted on X, his family expressed their devastation, stating that he died surrounded by loved ones, in accordance with his wishes.

They extended gratitude to the medical professionals who provided care during his illness, as well as the blood and platelet donors who contributed to extending his life by four years.

Last week, Sir Tony Lloyd disclosed that he had been undergoing treatment for blood cancer and that the illness had progressed, leading him to leave the hospital to spend his remaining time with his family.

Tony Lloyd worked in public service for nearly four decades

Sir Tony Lloyd, born on February 25, 1950, dedicated his life to public service. Raised in Stretford, he pursued a B.Sc degree in mathematics from the University of Nottingham in 1972, later obtaining an MBA degree from Manchester Business School. Transitioning to academia, he became a lecturer in Business Studies at the University of Salford.

In 1974, Tony married Judith Tear, and they had three daughters and a son. His political career spanned an impressive 36 years as a Member of Parliament (MP). He represented Stretford (1983-1997), Manchester Central (1997-2012), and Rochdale (2017-2024).

Sir Tony's political journey began in 1983 when he first entered Parliament. Over the years, he represented various constituencies in the Greater Manchester region, displaying a dedication to public service that earned him respect across party lines. His tenure as a foreign minister under Tony Blair and subsequent role as the chair of the parliamentary Labour Party showcased his leadership within the Labour ranks.

In 2012, Sir Tony Lloyd took a five-year hiatus from Westminster to serve as Greater Manchester's Police and Crime Commissioner. Despite his notable contributions, he faced a defeat in the mayoral race against Andy Burnham in 2016.

Political colleagues and constituents mourn Sir Tony Lloyd's passing

The news of Sir Tony's passing has sent ripples through the political landscape, with colleagues, constituents, and leaders from various parties expressing their condolences. Sir Keir Starmer, the leader of the Labour Party, led the tributes, acknowledging the deep commitment Sir Tony had to Labour values throughout his extensive political career.

"The death of Sir Tony Lloyd today is a terrible loss. We will remember his deep commitment to Labour values and his decency. May he rest in peace," his statement read.

These sentiments were echoed by many who remembered Sir Tony's contributions to both local and national politics.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak replied to the family announcement on X.

As the news spreads, colleagues are reminiscing about Sir Tony's legacy, emphasizing his resilience and determination, particularly during his battle with leukaemia.

Funeral arrangements for Sir Lloyd are yet to be announced. The political community awaits details of the service, where colleagues, friends, and family will gather to pay their respects.