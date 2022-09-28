Who was Venetia Stevenson? Actress once called 'the most photogenic girl in the world' dies aged 84

Popular film and television actress Venetia Stevenson recently passed away at the age of 84. Her family revealed the news. Her brother and actor Jeffrey Byron paid tribute to her on social media and wrote,

“This was not unexpected since she had not been well for quite some time.”

Byron added that she was living a glamorous and busy life. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Byron said she died from Parkinson’s disease.

Everything known about Venetia Stevenson

Born on March 10, 1938, Venetia Stevenson was born to director Robert Stevenson and actress Anna Lee. Her family shifted to Hollywood a year after she was born, and following her parents’ divorce in 1944, she started living with her father and stepmother, Frances.

Venetia started her career on stage in a play titled Liliom in April 1955 and made her television debut with the CBS show Playhouse 90 in March 1957. She played the role of Kathy Larsen in an episode of the ABC series Sugarfoot in November 19668557 and appeared on two more episodes of the show. She also appeared as Peggy McTavish opposite Peter Brown in the 1958 war film Darby’s Rangers.

Venetia Stevenson played important roles in several movies and TV shows (Image via Earl Leaf/Getty Images)

Stevenson appeared in the 1959 Western film Day of the Outlaw and played an essential role in the film version of the Studs Lonigan. She continued to appear in films like Island of Lost Women, Jet Over the Atlantic, The Big Night, The City of the Dead, Seven Ways from Sundown, The Sergeant Was a Lady, and more.

Venetia Stevenson was well-known for her performances in TV shows like Cheyenne, 77 Sunset Strip, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Lawman, The Third Man, and more. She was featured as the cover girl of Oh Lala magazine in Back to the Future Part II, released in 1989.

Although she did not play a lead role in a film before 1958, she was famous in fan magazines and was called “the most photogenic girl in the world.” She went on several dates, and most of them were her friends.

In his 2005 autobiography, Tab Hunter Confidential: the Making of a Movie Star, Tab Hunter mentioned that Venetia was an important part of his and his then-boyfriend Anthony Perkins’s social life.

Tab and Venetia’s relationship was not revealed to anyone, and the latter was a confidant of Tab when they were together. When she was only 17, Venetia tied the knot with actor and dancer Russ Tamblyn. The pair divorced the following year.

Venetia Stevenson was romantically linked to actor Audie Murphy when they appeared together in Seven Ways from Sundown in 1960. She quit acting and modeling and married Don Everly in 1962.

She once stated that she hated acting. Venetia and Don became parents to two daughters, Stacy and Evin, and a son, Edan. The pair split in 1970, and Venetia did not marry anyone again.

