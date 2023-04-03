Who is Vito Perrone? West Springfield Schools’ superintendent’s job offer rescinded after addressing women as "ladies"

Vito Perrone, a candidate for the head of Easthampton Schools in Massachusetts, alleges that his job offer was withdrawn after he addressed the chairperson and the executive assistant as "ladies" in an email.

Perrone, who currently serves as the interim superintendent of West Springfield Public Schools, was offered the position on Friday, March 24, 2023, and entered negotiations with the school district this week.

According to Terrier Times, Vito Perrone was born in Manchester, Connecticut, and began his teaching career in Carson City, Nevada, where he taught English and coached football. Prior to his role as an educator, Perrone played football professionally in Italy for four years.

His LinkedIn profile states that he previously served as the school principal for Easthampton High School for six years. Following this, he worked with the Town of West Springfield as the school principal for five years and as an Assistant Superintendent for two. Since July 2022, he has been the interim superintendent.

Vito Perrone's offer was taken back following a fundraiser event

According to Vito Perrone, he was offered a three-year contract with the Easthampton Schools with an annual salary of $151,000 on March 24, 2023. This was about $14,000 less than his salary at West Springfield Public Schools.

He attempted to negotiate better pay and additional paid leaves.

Easthampton High School (Image via epsd.us)

In an interview with the Daily Hampshire Gazette, he stated:

"This job was not about the money for me. I honestly felt like I was coming home to Easthampton. I coached football here. I was principal here when we built the school. I have such wonderful memories... I was excited to come back."

According to the Daily Hampshire Gazette, Vito Perrone addressed Chairperson Cynthia Kwiecinski and Suzanne Colby, the executive assistant to the committee, as "ladies." The quote did not sit well with the two women, who saw it as a sign of "micro-aggression" and said:

"The fact that he didn't know that as an educator was a problem."

On Thursday, March 30, 2023, Perrone attended a fundraiser dinner at Easthampton High School, where he attempted to meet with the committee to discuss his salary and benefits. But he was asked to leave the room 45 minutes before being told his offer would be rescinded after taking a vote during an executive session.

When questioned about the reason behind the move, Kwiecinski sent an email response where she explained that she could not comment on the executive sessions as they were confidential. Fellow committee member Marin Goldstein echoed the sentiment.

Talking about this sadness and disappointment at the news, Vito Perrone told the Gazette:

"I was shocked... I grew up in a time when 'ladies' and 'gentlemen' was a sign of respect. I didn't intend to insult anyone."

Perrone attempted to seek legal counsel with the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents but was told he had no legal resources as he had not signed a contract as yet.

