Who was Wes Smith? Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of TCU student in Fort Worth

On Friday, September 1, Texas Christian University junior Wes Smith was fatally gunned down in what is believed to be a random shooting. According to ABC, 21-year-old suspected shooter Matthew Purdy reportedly told police officers that he killed Smith for no specific reason.

Trigger warning: This article concerns homicide and gun violence, the reader's discretion is advised

Due to the fact that Smith was deeply involved in campus ministry studies around TCU, the incident has left members of the community particularly shocked. As per CBS, at the time of his death, Wes Smith was a Kappa Sigma fraternity brother studying finance at the university. In the interview with local authorities, Purdy allegedly said that he did not know Smith prior to the shooting.

The community pays tribute to Wes Smith

As noted by his Freshers Live obituary, Wes Smith came to TCU from his hometown of Germantown, Tennessee. As he entered the TCU community, he quickly became known for his devotion to studies and religion. Freshers Live noted that Smith often juggled his Finance and Marketing degree with his theological interests, as he was known to lead bible studies classes within the Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

In his free time, Wes Smith often participated in the Christian organization Young Life, which led bible studies classes for teenagers. He was also an avid outdoorsman who acted as a group leader during various summer camps.

During his freshman year, Smith also played for TCU's Division I football team. On Saturday, September 2, a day after his tragic death, members of the football team held a moment of silence for him in tribute to the former player.

In an official statement released in the aftermath of Smith's death, his family discussed the impact he had on his loved ones.

The statement read:

"Wes was truly an amazing and loving son, brother, cousin, and friend to so many. We are heartbroken by his passing and ask for the space to grieve during this terribly difficult time."

Mattie Parker, the Mayor of Fort Worth, said that Smith had coached her son in the past.

"Early this morning, Wes Smith was shot and killed in a senseless act of gun violence. Wes was a TCU student and a remarkable young man who impacted countless lives including my own son as a football coach for his middle school team. Our family is praying and grieving for the entire TCU community and especially for Wes' family and friends," Mayor Parker said.

As of September 4, the shooting of Wes Smith remains under investigation. According to ABC, Purdy may have been searching around the area of the incident for a man who allegedly assaulted his father. However, officials have not discussed whether Smith was ever involved in the supposed altercation.