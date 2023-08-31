What did Allan Kyle Jones do? Charges against Loxley pastor explored 

Loxley pastor Allan Kyle Jones was arrested on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, for possession of child p*rnography content on his cell phone. He had been booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child p*rnography. Readers' discretion is advised.

Law enforcement officials have stated that they received a tip that claimed that the Loxley pastor had been downloading inappropriate materials. This prompted an investigation, which further led to Jones' arrest.

He currently faces several charges related to child p*rnography, including four counts of possession of child pornography. Authorities have mentioned that more charges can be filed against him after all his electronic devices are checked thoroughly.

Loxley pastor of Lifeway Community Church arrested for possessing obscene matter

48-year-old pastor Allan Kyle Jones was arrested after child p*rnography was found on his cell phone. According to authorities and jail records in Baldwin County, the pastor faces four counts of "possession of obscene matter containing the visual depiction of a person under 17 years of age," as per AL News.

An inquiry that started a few weeks ago led to the Loxley pastor's arrest. FOX10 News reported that the officers received a tip regarding the possibility that Jones was downloading illicit materials related to child p*rn. The tip was provided by a company that reportedly checks for illegal activity on the Internet.

The news outlet further revealed that authorities issued a warrant to look into the Loxley pastor's cell phone and eventually discovered such content. The initial tip was allegedly sufficient for the authorities to issue a warrant against the pastor. Furthermore, it has been determined that none of the children featured in the illegal content were from nearby areas.

Jones attended the Baptist College of Florida, according to his LinkedIn profile. The profile further mentions that Jones has been working as a pastor at Lifeway Community Church in Loxley since 2015. According to jail records, his address also matches the address of the church, at 16373 Thompson Road in Loxley.

The Loxley pastor has been released after a bond of $60,000 was posted

It has further been revealed that the Loxley church pastor has been released on a bond of $60,000, just a few hours after he was arrested on Tuesday. $15,000 was posted on each of the four counts of the possession of child p*rn charge.

As per US federal law, child p*rnography "is a form of child s*xual exploitation."

"Federal law defines child p*rnography as any visual depiction of s*xually explicit conduct involving a minor (persons less than 18 years old). Images of child p*rnography are also referred to as child s*xual abuse images."

Attorney General Eric Holder Jr said the following concerning child exploitation on May 19, 2011, at the National Strategy Conference on Combating Child Exploitation in San Jose, California.

“Unfortunately, we´ve also seen a historic rise in the distribution of child p*rnography, in the number of images being shared online, and in the level of violence associated with child exploitation and s*xual abuse crimes. Tragically, the only place we´ve seen a decrease is in the age of victims. This is – quite simply – unacceptable.”

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the case is still under investigation, and they are trying to find leads that might help them in the case.