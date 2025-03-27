Why are 7 food dyes being banned in West Virginia? Details explored 

West Virginia's Governor, Patrick Morrisey, has announced a ban on seven food dyes in the state. He signed a bill prohibiting the use of these dyes in school meals and retail products.

Dyes are commonly used in food products across the country. They can be found in items like candies, breakfast cereals, dairy products, soft drinks, and many others. Although research is limited, some reports indicate that these dyes may have adverse effects.

Some experts contend that there is insufficient research to prove that these dyes are harmful. Nevertheless, West Virginia is set to implement this ban, and other states may follow suit.

Which food dyes are being banned and from when?

According to the bill signed by Patrick Morrisey, the following seven dyes will be prohibited:

Red Dye No. 3

Red Dye No. 40

Yellow Dye No. 5

Yellow Dye No. 6

Blue Dye No. 1

Blue Dye No. 2

Green Dye No. 3

The ban will apply to school meals on August 1, 2025, and retail food items on January 1, 2028. West Virginia joins California in banning these dyes.

In 2024, California banned six of the seven dyes mentioned, leaving Red Dye No. 3. However, earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also banned Red Dye No. 3.

Are food dyes unsafe?

There have been reports suggesting that food dyes may be unsafe. However, some experts believe there hasn't been enough research to confirm this. Eating Well's nutrition editor and registered dietitian Jessica Bell, M.S., RD, commented on the issue:

“It’s important to remember that most research done on food dyes is done on animals like mice or worms instead of on humans. And oftentimes, the animals are given a concentration of food dyes that wouldn’t be realistic for a human to consume (think three or more times greater than the acceptable daily intake set by the FDA)."

She explained that while the results have reflected negative health effects, it could be more due to other factors like sugar and sodium.

“There is a growing body of research on the potential negative health effects of consuming ultra-processed foods in excess, but this is often related to things like added sugar, sodium and saturated fats rather than food dyes. The science does not suggest that food dyes are significant contributors to chronic diseases like obesity, heart disease or diabetes.”

Therefore, while West Virginia and California may have prohibited these dyes, consumers elsewhere still have the choice. According to Jessica Bell, there is insufficient research to indicate that these dyes are harmful. However, individuals can choose to avoid them regardless. Bell concluded:

“There are a lot of well-researched ways to support overall health, like maintaining a balanced eating pattern, regular physical activity, healthy lifestyle, social support, food access and creating a health-supportive environment. These things are important to focus on when talking about improving public health, and they are supported by science. Claims about the health effects of food dyes are not evidence-backed in that same way.”

Customers who want to avoid these dyes can check the labels on food items to ensure they are free of them. Furthermore, places like Trader Joe's guarantee high-quality, dye-free foods.

