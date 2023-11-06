Why was Ahed Tamimi arrested? Palestinian activist taken into custody in wake of viral Hitler Instagram post 

The 22-year-old Palestinian activist, Ahed Tamimi, was arrested by the IDF on Monday, November 6, 2023, in the occupied West Bank. Allegedly, the IDF accused Ahed Tamimi of “inciting violence and terrorist activities.” The IDF also announced that Ahed was arrested during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

The arrest took place just a week after Tamimi made a post on Instagram that stated:

"We are waiting for you in all the West Bank cities from Hebron to Jenin - we will slaughter you and you will say that what Hitler did to you was a joke. We will drink your blood and eat your skull. Come on, we are waiting for you.”

After Tamimi’s arrest, an army spokesperson revealed that the activist was being transferred to Israeli security forces for questioning. The spokesperson said:

“The activist was arrested on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities.”

Furthermore, this is not the first that Ahed has been taken into custody, as five years back, Tamimi was arrested on four counts of assaulting an IDF officer, incitement, and interference with the activities of the IDF. At the time, she was sentenced to 8 months of jail time. However, the Palestinian activist was released in July 2018.

Ahed Tamimi’s mother, Nariman denied her daughter writing the Instagram post: More details revealed as the Palestinian activist gets arrested

Social media users were alarmed as they came across the Instagram post by Ahed’s account talking about the mass murder of the settlers in the West Bank. However, as the activist received massive backlash for her words on social media, her mother, Nariman, spoke up and claimed that it was not her daughter who wrote the post.

She said:

“There are dozens of online pages in Ahed’s name with her photo, with which she has no connection.”

However, after her arrest, the IDF revealed that she was on their suspect list for a while now, as they have alleged that Ahed Tamimi is spreading violence in the area. As the activist was arrested, the National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, posted a message on social media congratulating the force for her arrest.

He said:

"Kudos to the IDF and the rest of the security forces who arrested the terrorist and 'human rights activist' Ehad Tamimi Manbi Saleh, who was previously convicted of attacking IDF soldiers and since the outbreak of the war has expressed sympathy and support for the Nazi human beings on social media. Zero tolerance with terrorists and supporters of terrorism! Just like that!"

Ahed Tamimi has been in the spotlight many times because, since she was 14 years old, she made the headlines for biting an Israeli soldier who was arresting her little brother. Furthermore, she is now considered an icon amongst the Palestinians as she often speaks up for their rights and more.

At the moment, the authorities have not revealed many details about her arrest, jail time, charges, etc. Furthermore, the activist's family has also kept their silence on the arrest matter.