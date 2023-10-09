"Throw in the towel" - Sean Strickland lays down highly controversial take on Israel-Palestine conflict similar to his stance on Ukraine

Sean Strickland has put forth his take regarding the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Earlier this year, Strickland advised Ukraine to surrender in its war against Russia, explaining that the latter is the stronger military power and would eventually win.

Presently, Sean Strickland appears to have similarly advised Palestine to surrender in their conflict against Israel. The Israel-Palestine feud has been underway for many decades, and both nations have fought multiple wars against each other over religious and socio-political differences and territorial claims.

The long-running dispute between Israel and Palestine witnessed a major escalation after multiple Palestinian militant organizations, such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) launched a large-scale invasion of Israel on October 7th, 2023. The invasion was led by Hamas -- a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist militant organization.

Israel's response saw its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declare war against Hamas. The attack took place on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, which is being attributed by many as a reason why the Israeli intelligence was caught with its guard down.

Sean Strickland has posted multiple tweets wherein he implied that Palestine always loses to Israel but continues attacking them via its militant organizations such as Hamas. He explained that Palestine should expel Hamas and refrain from fighting Israel.

Furthermore, Sean Strickland also insinuated that he isn't a Zionist but feels Israel will beat Palestine again. He further emphasized that even in the US, it's the group with greater power that rules after having taken control of American land. Excerpts from Strickland's tweets read as follows:

"The facts of the matter is that Palestine loses. Not only will it lose now, but it always loses..... So instead of saying "we lost how can we move forward and expell Hamas and give our children a better future" They say "naa f**k our kids send rockets" utterly insane..."

"This is what I'm saying.. I'm not a zionist... Far from not even slightly but like f**k yall lost.. Throw in the towel.... orr don't the end result is the same except they will have less.. I'm American. My nation took this land at gun point... Its just how the world works man.."

"I absolutely think the native Americans have a right to reclaim their land... 100 percent!!!!! But good luck lmao... You see my point?? You only have what you can take in this world... This how it's been since the dawn of man and how it will continue to be till the end."

Check out a few screenshots from Strickland's tweets below:

Screenshots of Strickland's tweets

Sean Strickland jibes at Belal Muhammad over latter's support for Palestine amid Israel attack

The Hamas-led Palestinian attack against Israel on October 7th, 2023, was initiated from the Gaza Strip. More than 2,000 rockets were fired by the Palestinian side. Palestinian militants attacked several Israeli military establishments and Israeli civilian areas as part of the Palestinian military operation titled 'Al-Aqsa Flood' aka 'Al-Aqsa Storm.'

Under the leadership of Israeli PM and former IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldier Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel launched a major counter-attack against Palestine in the Gaza Strip. In Israel's counter-attack, the Israeli 'Operation Iron Swords' saw airstrikes carried out by Israeli fighter jets in Gaza.

Moreover, Palestinian Islamist militants have reportedly taken several Israeli civilians, military personnel, and foreign tourists visiting Israel hostage. Meanwhile, the IDF has been attempting to track the missing persons as the country looks to rescue the hostages, most of whom are being held in Gaza.

As of this writing, hundreds of people have been killed on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides. Akin to a few other fighters, UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad, an American of Palestinian descent, tweeted his support for Palestine amid the conflict and wrote:

"Pray for Palestine 🇵🇸 "

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland, a fellow American MMA fighter, subsequently took to Twitter (X) to lambast Belal Muhammad. Criticizing Muhammad for his assertion, Sean Strickland tweeted:

"This is what you'd call a coward response. Instead of taking a stand against terrorism and advocating for a peaceful resolution you say this dumb sh*t... Ignoring what just happened. Belal you were born in America, you live in America just shut the fu*k up."