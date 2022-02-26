"Ukraine should just bend the knee" - UFC fighter Sean Strickland issues series of controversial tweets on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Sean Strickland has never shied away from speaking his mind. True to form, he recently put out multiple controversial tweets about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In his tweets, the 30-year-old, known for constantly putting out contentious or problematic statements, argued for Ukraine to surrender to Russia.

Check out Strickland's controversial tweets below:

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Ukraine should just bend the knee and become Russian... I understand it sucks and yes you could win..... but do you really want to be the new Afghanistan for the next 30 years??? Not saying it's right but this hard pill to swallow will be better in the end. Ukraine should just bend the knee and become Russian... I understand it sucks and yes you could win..... but do you really want to be the new Afghanistan for the next 30 years??? Not saying it's right but this hard pill to swallow will be better in the end.

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA "Omg Sean said bend the knee" yes you fucking idiots. All You're going to do is sit behind your phone and tweet. You idiots gonna go pick up a rifle?? Shoot Russians from apartment buildings before it gets leveled, while the innocent family living under you gets killed?! Nope "Omg Sean said bend the knee" yes you fucking idiots. All You're going to do is sit behind your phone and tweet. You idiots gonna go pick up a rifle?? Shoot Russians from apartment buildings before it gets leveled, while the innocent family living under you gets killed?! Nope

Strickland also stated that he wished for "keyboard warriors" on Twitter to be sent to Ukraine.

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA I wish we could draft everyone on Twitter and send them to Ukraine... LMAO could you image a bunch of keyboard warriors telling putin "you're a bad guy, this isnt right, stop it" this man routinely assassinates Russians... you think he gives a fuck?! I wish we could draft everyone on Twitter and send them to Ukraine... LMAO could you image a bunch of keyboard warriors telling putin "you're a bad guy, this isnt right, stop it" this man routinely assassinates Russians... you think he gives a fuck?!

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA You all remember this guy?! Putin tried to kill this man on a plan with chemical weapons. He was flown to Germany for help then Putin put him in prison for breaking is probation which was 100 percent a fake charge.... Putin don't give a fuck lol You all remember this guy?! Putin tried to kill this man on a plan with chemical weapons. He was flown to Germany for help then Putin put him in prison for breaking is probation which was 100 percent a fake charge.... Putin don't give a fuck lol https://t.co/rRnv6tl5M0

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Last thing I'll say on this... You assholes have gotten too use to Iraq and Afghanistan... This is not that, you're talking about real fucking war, you have no comprehension what a modern war would be like. The amount of loss of life....Fucking madness. Last thing I'll say on this... You assholes have gotten too use to Iraq and Afghanistan... This is not that, you're talking about real fucking war, you have no comprehension what a modern war would be like. The amount of loss of life....Fucking madness.

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Last thing really just because I want to drive this home to the call of duty generation.... Go Google thermobaric bombs, those are lining the Ukrainian border. Sucks the oxygen out of the air the blast is so strong... You have no comprehension of what modern war would look like. Last thing really just because I want to drive this home to the call of duty generation.... Go Google thermobaric bombs, those are lining the Ukrainian border. Sucks the oxygen out of the air the blast is so strong... You have no comprehension of what modern war would look like.

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA What needs to happen is nato and all decent countries need to boycott Russia immediately.. all exports need to stop... oil coal, banking, everything.... Get ready for your dollar to shrink but the sovereignty of borders need to be respected... Also it won't happen lol What needs to happen is nato and all decent countries need to boycott Russia immediately.. all exports need to stop... oil coal, banking, everything.... Get ready for your dollar to shrink but the sovereignty of borders need to be respected... Also it won't happen lol

In the past, Strickland has made several eyebrow-raising statements. In the lead-up to his fight against Uriah Hall, 'Tarzan' did an interview with TMZ Sports where he said that killing a person inside the octagon would make him happy:

"Oh man, no. If I kill someone in the ring, it'd f****** make me very happy... Oh, I love it, absolutely. But I'm okay, I accept that if Uriah hit me, maybe I have a brain hemorrhage, if I die, you hear me say I'm okay. That's a good death. We're all gonna die sometime, you know? Might as well be in a good way. Better than getting old, sh****** in a pan. We're all going to the same place man. Just enjoy it," said Strickland.

Catch Strickland's interview with TMZ Sports below:

Sean Strickland is on a six-fight win streak

Sean Strickland is currently riding a highly impressive six-fight win streak in the UFC. During his incredible run, 'Tarzan' has defeated high-skilled fighters like Uriah Hall and Brendan Allen.

In his last outing, the 30-year-old took on Jack Hermansson in a five-round main event. The fight went the entire distance and Strickland edged out a split-decision victory.

Strickland is on a very short list of fighters who could be next in line for a title shot. If the California native manages to stack up one or two more wins, then he has a very strong chance of fighting for middleweight gold in the near future.

Israel Adesanya is currently reigning over the 185-pound division of the UFC and is expected to take on Jared Cannonier for his next title defense.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article in no way reflect Sportskeeda or the writer's stand on the matter and have just been reported impartially.

Edited by David Andrew