"Ukraine should just bend the knee" - UFC fighter Sean Strickland issues series of controversial tweets on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Sean Strickland has never shied away from speaking his mind. True to form, he recently put out multiple controversial tweets about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
In his tweets, the 30-year-old, known for constantly putting out contentious or problematic statements, argued for Ukraine to surrender to Russia.
Check out Strickland's controversial tweets below:
Strickland also stated that he wished for "keyboard warriors" on Twitter to be sent to Ukraine.
In the past, Strickland has made several eyebrow-raising statements. In the lead-up to his fight against Uriah Hall, 'Tarzan' did an interview with TMZ Sports where he said that killing a person inside the octagon would make him happy:
"Oh man, no. If I kill someone in the ring, it'd f****** make me very happy... Oh, I love it, absolutely. But I'm okay, I accept that if Uriah hit me, maybe I have a brain hemorrhage, if I die, you hear me say I'm okay. That's a good death. We're all gonna die sometime, you know? Might as well be in a good way. Better than getting old, sh****** in a pan. We're all going to the same place man. Just enjoy it," said Strickland.
Catch Strickland's interview with TMZ Sports below:
Sean Strickland is on a six-fight win streak
Sean Strickland is currently riding a highly impressive six-fight win streak in the UFC. During his incredible run, 'Tarzan' has defeated high-skilled fighters like Uriah Hall and Brendan Allen.
In his last outing, the 30-year-old took on Jack Hermansson in a five-round main event. The fight went the entire distance and Strickland edged out a split-decision victory.
Strickland is on a very short list of fighters who could be next in line for a title shot. If the California native manages to stack up one or two more wins, then he has a very strong chance of fighting for middleweight gold in the near future.
Israel Adesanya is currently reigning over the 185-pound division of the UFC and is expected to take on Jared Cannonier for his next title defense.
