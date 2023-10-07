“You were born in America, you live in America” - Sean Strickland calls Belal Muhammad a ‘coward’ for Palestine support

Sean Strickland fired shots at Belal Muhammad in response to the latter's support for Palestine.

Muhammad has been quite outspoken in his endorsement of the State of Palestine. Before the UFC recently imposed a ban on fighters carrying country flags, 'Remember The Name' used to display the Palestinian flag in each of his fights.

The 35-year-old Chicago native is also known for sharing propaganda videos and content on social media that reflect his support for the contentious West Asian state. Amidst the recent surge in tensions between Israel and Palestine, Muhammad turned to X (formerly Twitter) to express his solidarity with Palestine in a message. He posted:

"Pray for Palestine 🇵🇸 "

The UFC middleweight champion responded to Muhammad's post, lambasting him for supporting the recent attacks of Hamas against Israelis. Sean Strickland countered Muhammad's stance by accusing him of undermining the pursuit of a peaceful resolution instead:

"This is what you'd call a coward response. Instead of taking a stand against terrorism and advocating for a peaceful resolution you say this dumb sh*t... Ignoring what just happened. Belal you were born in America, you live in America just shut the fu*k up."

Check out the posts below:

Charles Oliveira weighs on real Sean Strickland behind the camera

Sean Strickland is not only recognized for his fighting skills but also for his tendency to make bold and controversial statements. 'Tarzan' often finds himself in the limelight due to his candid approach to addressing various subjects.

Although Strickland's outspoken nature may not sit well with everyone, there is one exception in former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, who has a deep appreciation for the 185-pound champion.

During a recent interview, MMA journalist James Lynch asked 'Do Bronx' for his thoughts on Strickland, both in terms of his fighting skills and his personality. According to Oliveira, different fighters adopt diverse promotional tactics, and Strickland is simply employing a strategy that has proven effective for him. Oliveira explained (translated from Portuguese):

"You know, to be fair, he has always been very nice to me. I have nothing but good things to say about Sean. Everyone kind of sells their fights a bit differently, and he's got to what he has to do, but he has always been really nice to me, and I have nothing but good things to say about Sean."

Check out Oliveira's comments below (from 14:26):