Why did Alaska Airlines cancel hundreds of flights? Reason explored as nearly 25,000 passengers are affected

On Sunday, December 7, Alaska Airlines canceled 170 flights, leaving several passengers stranded at airports. The next day, on Monday, they canceled an additional 60 flights. All of this was in response to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) directive to ground 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 airplanes for immediate inspections.

This move affected nearly 25,000 passengers, causing inconvenience for travelers relying on the Seattle-based carrier.

The decision of FAA to temporarily ground the Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes was prompted by an alarming incident involving an eight-week-old Alaska Airlines jet. The aircraft experienced a fuselage gap shortly after takeoff from Portland, Oregon, en route to Ontario, California, resulting in an emergency landing. Fortunately, all 171 passengers and six crew members were unharmed.

Why the Alaska Airlines jet's door blew off during the flight

The FAA's concern came to light after an Alaska Airlines jet's door plug tore off during the flight, leading to the emergency landing. In response to this incident, the FAA has now swiftly ordered the temporary grounding of all 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets, equipped with the same panel.

The agency emphasized in a statement on Sunday that these affected jets would remain grounded until thorough inspections ensure their safety. Alaska Airlines, recognizing the inconvenience caused to its passengers, reassured the public of its commitment to prioritizing safety.

The airline stated that cancelations would persist only until the FAA completes comprehensive inspections and gives the green light for the affected aircraft to resume operations.

Aviation experts and authorities will closely examine the findings from the FAA's inspections. The investigations and subsequent safety measures will play a crucial role in restoring confidence in the reliability of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet.

The Airlines said in a statement,

"While we await the airworthiness directive (AD) inspection criteria from the FAA and Boeing, our maintenance teams are prepared and ready to perform the required inspections of the mid exit door plugs on our 737-9 MAX fleet."

The recent incident has raised concerns about the entire Boeing 737 MAX 9 fleet, emphasizing the need for thorough inspections and passenger awareness.