"I'm so confused": Chaotic Frontier Airlines video of woman crying and climbing over seats inside a flight sparks wild reactions online

A video featuring a Frontier Airlines passenger crying and screaming on a Denver-bound flight recently went viral online. The flight from Houston to Denver had to allegedly be stopped for her to be dropped off in Dallas. The woman could be seen screaming in agony while passengers and the flight crew tried to detain her. At one point the video also saw her climbing on top of the seats.

A passenger claimed that the woman was possessed and started singing hymns. The woman was eventually escorted out by law enforcement. The viral video was posted on Reddit on Sunday, November 19, and it is currently unclear when the incident took place.

Redditors were stunned and confused by the lady's behavior and reacted to the viral clip online.

"This video is a short film masterpiece" - Netizens react to the viral video of the woman on Frontier Airlines

In the viral video, a blonde woman is seen screaming in the front of the aisle while the flight crew tries to restrain her. She is seen jumping across the seats and trying to get away. A woman wearing a grey hoodie then claims that she is possessed and starts singing hymns and asking people to turn to Jesus.

The chaos finally comes to an end when a passenger wearing headphones gets up and hugs the blonde woman, who is eventually taken away by the police.

The 5-minute 15-second viral video was posted on the Public Freakout subreddit by a user named u/octopussking. The video was titled, My little sister’s first experience flying by her self on Frontier and Redditors could not believe what they saw in the video.

Some users thought that the Frontier Airlines incident was one of the "most insane plane freakouts to date." One Redditor even called the video a "short film masterpiece" as they reacted to the incident.

The Frontier Airlines spectacle explored in detail

The viral video starts off with a blonde woman crying in agony as she is being restrained by the crew. The woman, who was in the front of the Frontier flight aisle screams, "Leave me alone" and "Stop pulling on my arm!" as the crew struggles to restrain her.

A woman in a gray beanie then appears in the video and tries to talk to her. A man also attempts to speak to her but gets into an argument with the flight crew. In the meantime, the blonde woman makes a run for it, climbing over the flight seats before being blocked.

The blonde woman on Frontier Airlines (Image via Reddit/r/PublicFreakout)

An announcement is then made as the crew asks the passengers to be seated while the blonde woman tries taking swings at the crew who earlier blocked her. The crew continues to restrain her while the woman yells out in agony. The video then cuts to the woman in the gray beanie giving a speech to the passengers from the middle of the aisle as she proclaims:

"There's a real devil that wants to kill each and every one of y’all including your family members. That's not her, she's possessed and she needs help."

The woman in the grey beanie later began singing hymns on Frontier Airlines (Image via Reddit/r/PublicFreakout)

She then suggests that anyone who did not have a relationship with Jesus Christ should "find one." The video cuts back to the blonde woman being restrained as she continues to fight off the crew.

The woman in the beanie then begins to sing hymns from the front of the aisle as she watches the chaos unfold. The woman continues singing louder as some passengers chuckle and record the same. One passenger wearing headphones then gets up, calmly escorts the blonde woman to the front, and gives her a long hug as the singing continues.

The woman finally calmed down after a hug (Image Reddit/r/PublicFreakout)

The video then sees the blonde woman finally calm down and wipe her tears as the police arrive to escort her out of the flight. According to the Redditor who posted the video, the Frontier Airlines flight was heading on a three-hour journey from Houston to Denver. However, the trip took six hours as the woman from the viral video had to be dropped off in Dallas.