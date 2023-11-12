"Eh I guess I could eat Games": The Hunger Games prequel is already a flop of epic proportions

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the newest movie in the popular series based on Suzanne Collins' books, isn't generating much excitement, according to early box office predictions. Even though it's a prequel to a super successful franchise, there are a few reasons why it might not do so well.

The Reddit community hasn't been shy about sharing their thoughts on the highly anticipated prequel.

A fan's lighthearted take on The Hunger Games prequel (Image via Reddit)

From funny comparisons to food to reminiscing about the good old days, the various reactions show that fans aren't too thrilled about the latest installment.

Reddit reacts to The Hunger Games prequel

1) The "Eh, I guess I could eat" Games

Some responses to the top comment (Image via Reddit)

The comment that got the most likes on the thread says that The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is like a mediocre meal, calling it the "Eh, I guess I could eat" Games.

It's a tongue-in-cheek way of saying that the prequel might not be the amazing treat Hunger Games fans were expecting.

2) Audience discontent and casting critique

The sequel's departure from the beloved story of Katniss Everdeen is a big problem.

Jennifer Lawrence's performance as Katniss was a major hit with audiences in the original film. The fact that this iconic character is missing might turn off casual viewers and lead to less interest than Lionsgate had hoped for.

3) Jennifer Lawrence's absence and lackluster performances

Fans express concerns over Zegler (Image via Reddit)

People have been criticizing the casting choices in the prequel, saying that Rachel Zegler doesn't have much screen presence. A Redditor even compared her to a "dead cat".

More reasons why The Hunger Games prequel may flop

Fans react to the upcoming prequel (Image via Reddit)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has a tough task ahead, ocnsidering Hollywood's past struggle with prequels. Usually, prequels don't do as well as the original movies, so the shift from Katniss Everdeen's story to this prequel might not connect smoothly with viewers.

Moreover, the prequel's release is plagued by timing issues, coming out nearly ten years after the franchise reached its peak in 2012. Trying to cash in on The Hunger Games hype without giving a chance for a new generation to enjoy the series might hurt its chances of doing well.

Predicting a $50 million opening weekend against a $100 million budget leaves the financial future uncertain, which is quite different from the massive box office success of the original.

Final thoughts

The reactions on Reddit pretty much say that The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is not living up to the hype of the previous movies.

It's missing the special touch that made the original The Hunger Games films so memorable. We will have to wait and see if the movie can turn things around or if it'll disappoint us even more.

As we see the box office numbers rolling in, it's becoming more and more clear that the prequel might have a tough time capturing the magic when it releases on November 17.