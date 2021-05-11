Fortnite leaks hint at Katniss Everdeen from Hunger Games arriving with v16.40 update

Fortnite has recently released some news for the v16.40 update. The update is expected to bring a lot of changes to Battle Royale. Data miners have revealed that they expect Fortnite will bring Katniss Everdeen from "The Hunger Games" series into the game.

The ongoing Epic v. Apple lawsuit has brought forth many documents to the public. These documents have revealed Fortnite’s intention to collaborate with many real and fictional characters.

The v16.40 game update is scheduled for release on May 11. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/26rvdzbnME — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 10, 2021

Data miners have revealed that the documents mentioned the inclusion of real-life icons such as Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and LeBron James. It also revealed collaborations with fictional characters such as The Bride from "Kill Bill" and John McClane from the "Die Hard" series.

The latest tweet from Fortnite has revealed that loopers might be able to see Katniss Everdeen in the game following the v16.40 update.

This article will focus on the tweets and the revelations from data miners regarding "The Hunger Games'" character coming to Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 6: Fortnite update tweet hints at the inclusion of Katniss Everdeen

Fortnite v16.40 update will be available soon for gamers. Apart from fixing the existing errors and bringing better gameplay, Fortnite has dropped hints of bringing a new fictional character into the game.

Data miners have revealed that a recent tweet from Fortnite which informed loopers about the v16.40 update also hints towards the inclusion of "The Hunger Games" series in the game.

The lawsuit against Apple leaked significant documents to the public. Some of these documents revealed Fortnite’s intention of collaborating with some well-known names from the real and fictional world. Katniss Everdeen, the character from "The Hunger Games" series, was also included in the list.

Fortnite fuelled the speculation by stating "v16.40 pays tribute". Data miners have revealed that 'tributes' are to the people who have to participate in the Hunger Games.

🔫 Line ‘em up and knock ‘em down with the Exotic Marksman Six Shooter



🏄‍♀️ New summer-themed additions in Creative



🐠 Catch a win in the next Wild Week starting May 13 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) May 10, 2021

The original tweet from Fortnite read: "Your offering will be applAUded". According to Fortnite data miner ShiinaBR, this wording reminded her of "The Hunger Games" movie.

The Mockingjay Pin, which was crafted with pure gold, was given to Katniss Everdeen by her schoolmate Madge Undersee. While the movie states that she got it from one of the black marketers in the Hob. Either way, Katniss gets hold of the iconic pin made of gold.

I think the Katniss Everdeen (Hunger Games) collab will be added in tonight's update.. (not a leak btw)



- "16.40 pays tribute" (Tributes are the people who have to participate in the Hunger Games)

- "Your offering will be applAUded" (Wording instantly made me think of the movie) — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) May 10, 2021

The "AU" in the tweet, which has been capitalized, could stand for "Aurum", is the Latin name for Gold. Therefore, there is concrete evidence that Fortnite is indicating the inclusion of Katniss Everdeen in Fortnite following the v16.40 update.

The downtime for the update will begin at 4 AM ET. The update also rolls out the Exotic Marksman Six Shooter and new summer-themed additions in Creative mode. An Exotic shotgun, The Dub will be vaulted following the update.