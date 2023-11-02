"Smug, confident, and 100% wrong": Rachel Zegler under fire for calling Hunger Games 'anti-government'

Rachel Zegler said in a promotional video for the upcoming The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes that The Hunger Games served as the inspirations for series like Divergent and Shadowhunters. She even praised Suzanne Collins for creating a young, anti-establishment female character.

Interestingly, Jennifer Lawrence, who played Katniss Everdeen in the original Hunger Games films, made similar comments in a Variety interview with Viola Davis. Rachel Zegler said:

"The Hunger Games kind of started that era of like Divergent and Shadowhunters. You know, it was like, she was really, Suzanne was the first to write this young woman who was anti-establishment, anti-government..."

However, her statement has sparked a spree of critical remarks from fans. As a fan said:

Fans reacting to the opinion of Rachel Zegler (Image via YouTube/TheQuatering)

Fans hurl backlash at Rachel Zegler's statement about The Hunger Games

A still from the making of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) special feature music (Image via YouTube/Lionsgate Movies)

Rachel's opinion relates to Jennifer Lawerence's statement in a Variety interview. In the interview, Jennifer Lawrence said she anticipated criticism for being a female lead in an action movie like The Hunger Games. However, she was glad to see movies now proving those doubts wrong and breaking barriers.

Furthermore, Lawrence noted that The Hunger Games paved the way for other films with young, rebellious female leads. However, fans have criticized Rachel's opinion by calling her "arrogant" and "smug."

Rachel Zegler speaks out about The Hunger Games prequel following the SAG Agreement

A still from the making of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (2023) special feature music (Image via YouTube/Lionsgate Movies)

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a Lionsgate film. The movie takes place 60 years before the original movies and focuses on young Coriolanus Snow. He wants to regain his family's honor and mentors Lucy Gray Baird from District 12 in the 10th Hunger Games.

The book came out in 2020, so many fans don't know its story. The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has also limited promotion. The Screen Actors Guild strike is still unresolved, but a new deal between the union and Lionsgate lets the cast discuss the film. Zegler took the lead, revealing a film poster on Instagram with a detailed caption.

In her caption, Rachel Zegler thanks Lionsgate and SAG-AFTRA for reaching an agreement during the strike. This deal lets the cast promote the film, which releases on November 17. She says Lionsgate's actions show that both big and small studios can treat their workers fairly. Rachel said:

"I am so beyond thankful to @lionsgate and @sagaftra for working so hard throughout this strike to come to an agreement, allowing us to participate in press and promotion for our film, which comes to theaters on november 17..."

Final thoughts

Rachel Zegler champions The Hunger Games for pioneering young, rebellious female leads, aligning her views with Jennifer Lawrence. However, her comments have ignited criticism, proving the impact of her stature on the discourse around gender and representation in film.