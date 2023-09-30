Did Rachel Zegler get blacklisted from Hollywood? Viral video explained

Due to Rachel Zegler's controversial remarks about the original 1937 film, Disney's live-action Snow White remake has been plagued by criticizm since its inception. Zegler's remarks about the newest Snow White movie gave the impression that she is conceited and entitled, which has reportedly harmed her reputation in Hollywood and made it more challenging for her to land roles in the future.

According to various rumors, producers and directors feel that Zegler is challenging to deal with and are now hesitant to cast her in future productions. This might be because they are worried that her criticizm of the new movie could turn off viewers and harm their movies' box office results.

The movie has also come under fire for other things, such as the decision to modify some important aspects of the original plot. The controversy surrounding the film, however, has unquestionably hurt its chances and made it harder for it to succeed at the box office.

Is Rachel Zegler blacklisted from Hollywood? Mike Zeroh adds fuel to the fire

Actress Rachel Zegler allegedly has been blacklisted from Hollywood, according to a new video by YouTuber Mike Zeroh.

Zeroh based his assertion on a number of things, including Zegler's absence from the 2023 Oscar party despite the fact that she was nominated for Best Actress for her performance in West Side Story.

Her removal from a number of prospective projects, such as a proposed Snow White remake and a Hunger Games prequel, was another reason mentioned by Zeroh.

Additionally, he asserted that Zegler's social media messages are no longer being seen by as many people as they once were because Disney had "shadowbanned" her.

The fact that Zeroh is not the first to assert that Zegler is being blacklisted should be noted. Following her exclusion from the Oscars invitation in March 2023, a number of Twitter users accused Disney of blacklisting Zegler. These assertions however were unsupported.

Zeroh's claims are also unsupported by any evidence whatsoever. Rachel Zegler has not responded to the allegations, but her defenders have refuted the notion that she is on a hit list. The actress is still a cherished member of the Disney family, according to the company, which has also refuted the accusations.

It's likely that Zeroh wants to create a controversy to get views for his YouTube channel as he has a history of making unfounded accusations about famous people, and his earlier reporting has drawn criticism. Therefore, it's crucial to approach his video with caution.

Snow White is set to arrive in theatres on March 22, 2024.