Was Rachel Zegler dropped from Snow White? Viral article claim explored 

American actress and singer Rachel Zegler was all set to play the leading role of Snow White in the 2024 Disney live-action movie adaptation of the 1937 animated Disney film. However, on Monday, September 25, a Disney fan blog called Inside the Magic published an article with the headline:

“Disney officially fires Rachel Zegler from ‘Snow White’ Live Action, Report Claims.”

So far, Disney has neither confirmed nor denied the claim. But Inside the Magic stated that a certain TikTok video was the source behind the alleged firing. It further added that “there is no source stated for this information in the video, so it is still a reported statement and not fully confirmed.”

So, it is possible that Rachel Zegler has been dropped from the cast of Snow White and someone else is going to replace her in the eponymous role. Or it may also be just a hoax.

A TikTok video with over 2.4 million views first claimed Rachel Zegler’s alleged exit from Snow White

A TikTok video with over 2.4 million views as of Monday first reported over the weekend that actress Rachel Zegler, who was supposed to play the role of Snow White in Disney’s 2024 film of the same name, has been officially fired. Later, the same was reported by the Disney fan blog Inside the Magic on Monday.

However, none of the above reports have officially been confirmed by Disney, nor has Rachel Zegler commented on them. So, it may or may not be true. Meanwhile, as soon as this piece of news surfaced on the internet, people have been speculating that Rachel Zegler’s alleged firing is directly linked to her 2022 controversial interviews, which garnered enough traction online.

In the wake of the latest claim, at least two sets of remarks resurfaced on social media. The first one is from a video interview with Variety, which took place during a Disney fan expo called D23 in early September 2022. In that interview, Rachel Zegler began by saying how elated she was to see her name on the cast of the upcoming Snow White movie.

However, when she was asked about the story’s “modern edge,” which she mentioned on stage at the expo, she responded:

“I just mean that it’s no longer 1937, and we absolutely wrote a Snow White that is…She is not going to be saved by the prince and she is not going to be dreaming about true love.”

Zegler further continued by saying how the new Snow White would dream about becoming the leader that her late father wanted her to be, a leader who was “fearless, fair, brave, and true.” She added how the story was “incredible,” especially for all young people around the world. Meanwhile, Gal Gadot, who plays the role of Evil Queen in the film, seemed to echo her thoughts.

Likewise, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in late September 2022, Rachel said that the 1937 animated Disney version of Snow White “scared” her, and the new one will not be anything like that. Zegler mentioned how the 85-year-old cartoon was “extremely dated”, especially with its portrayal of women.

“The reality is, you know, Snow White has to learn a lot of lessons about coming into her own power before she can come into power over a kingdom,” she stated.

Sharing the same spirit, Gadot added that in the 2024 film, Snow White was going to be proactive, where she would be the one to set her own terms and not be saved by the prince, making it “relevant” in today’s times.

Therefore, it is important to note that if Rachel Zegler has allegedly been fired from the cast of Snow White for her progressive comments, Gal Gadot too stands a similar risk.

Last month, a false claim emerged on social media platforms that Snow White had been canceled by Disney. Not only that, but a satirical Disney news site called Mouse Trap News reported the same, stating that Disney was financially struggling, and on top of that, Rachel Zegler and the cast were creating controversies. But no confirmation came.

As per the original schedule, the movie is set for a March 22, 2024, worldwide premiere.