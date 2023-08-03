"I deserve to be paid for every hour": Snow White actor Rachel Zegler labled "insufferable" following controversial remark

Rachel Zegler has found herself embroiled in a fresh controversy. The actress was recently interviewed at the SAG-AFTRA strike and her response stirred up the internet. The actress will star as Snow White in the 2024 film Snow White, alongside Gal Gadot, Ansu Kabia, Martin Klebba, and Andrew Burnap.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress said,

“If I’m going to stand there 18 hours in a dress of an iconic Disney princess, I deserve to be paid for every hour that it is streamed online."

The above statement has become a subject of major discussion. Fans were unhappy with her attitude and asked her to show some humility, with one fan blatantly blaming the entirety of Gen Z for the same.

Why is Twitter furious with Rachel Zegler and her interview?

Rachel Zegler is best known for starring in 2021's West Side Story and most recently, in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. She is currently 22 years old and is filming Disney's Snow White.

Directed by Marc Webb, Snow White will be released in 2024. The film has also been a subject of controversy in recent months. However, the actress pointed out that she was not interested in getting her hands dirty. In an interview with Variety, she said,

"At one point, you just have to shut it all off and think, if I’m not going to read the bad, I’m just not going to read the good either. I’m just going to believe in what I believe in."

Disney previously announced that the upcoming film will not have traditional ideologies and will be made in such a way that nobody gets offended. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the statement said,

"To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period."

However, more recently, fans on Twitter were enraged by Rachel Zegler's comments at the SAG-AFTRA strike. This is how they reacted to her interview on a post shared by End Wokeness.

From the above comments, it's clear that Rachel Zegler has put herself in a compromising position. Some fans said that her upcoming Disney project will be a massive failure, while others have compared her to another controversial actress, Brie Larson.

Some fans believe that the actress is digging a grave for her career, and one even told her to drop her entitlement and take inspiration from humble actors like Dwayne Johnson.

Snow White will release on March 22, 2024 worldwide.