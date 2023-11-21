"Looks like self defense": ASAP Rocky alleged shooting video goes viral, leaves internet unconvinced

American rapper ASAP Rocky is set to stand trial for allegedly assaulting Terell Ephron, a former childhood friend, with a firearm back in November 2021. The decision was made on Monday, November 20, 2023, by Los Angeles Superior Court judge M.L. Villar at the preliminary hearing. Prosecutors presented video evidence showing the singer holding a handgun before firing at Ephron, causing minor injuries.

The presented surveillance evidence went viral, showing ASAP Rocky getting into a tussle with another man as a third person tries to intervene before the Praise the Lord singer returns on screen with a gun. An audio recording of the incident was also played at the hearing, in which three gunshots could be heard. Here's the clip shared by Instagram user @hollywoodunlocked:

Judge Villar stated that "the totality of the video and testimony" at the hearing was sufficient for the defendant to go to trial. Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, stated that they were not surprised and expected to go to trial, and added:

"We’ve been planning for trial all along... Rocky is going to be vindicated when all this is said and done, without question."

However, while the burden of proof at a preliminary hearing is significantly lower, the viral CCTV footage has left the internet unconvinced that Rocky was at fault, with many claiming it looked like self-defense.

"This is ridiculous": Netizens react to ASAP Rocky's alleged shooting video

Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli, has alleged that one of the bullets fired brushed his hand and caused minor injuries. He further alleged that A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, "lured" him to an unknown place outside the W Hotel in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on November 6, 2021. Mayers' lawyer, Joe Tacopina, denies that their client is featured in the video.

As news of ASAP Rocky's alleged assault video went viral, internet users were quick to express their uncertainty about the footage. Many remarked that since the faces are obscure, it can't be confirmed that the person holding the gun is the singer. Others stated that it was Rocky who was assaulted, and he pulled the handgun in self-defense.

Several others argued that the video was not evidence enough to prove anything against ASAP Rocky.

ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, is facing two counts of assault with a firearm and, if found guilty, could face up to nine years in prison. In addition to the assault, Terell Ephron is also suing the singer for defamation.

ASAP Rocky's next court date is scheduled for January 8, 2024.