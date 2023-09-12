Why is ASAP Rocky being sued? Details explored as former ASAP Mob member and alleged shooting victim files defamation lawsuit

ASAP Rocky and his attorney, Joe Tacopina, recently made headlines after they were hit with a defamation lawsuit by the ex-ASAP Mob member, ASAP Relli. This came after the former member of the group alleged that he was hit by bullet fragments after the rapper reportedly shot at him. He also mentioned that his reputation was wrongfully tarnished by the pair.

Terrel Ephron, who goes by the name ASAP Relli, filed the lawsuit in the aftermath of the alleged shooting that dates back to November 2021. He also hired Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp's former attorney, for the legal proceedings.

Expand Tweet

ASAP Rocky is being sued for defamation by ASAP Relli, his alleged shooting victim

In November 2021, ASAP Rocky was charged with two counts of assault for allegedly firing shots at his longtime friend, ASAP Relli. According to Relli, Rocky lured him to an alley to have a conversation about a disagreement before he allegedly brandished a handgun without any warning or provocation and fired multiple shots at him.

Relli then claimed that he had been injured by bullet fragments that struck his hand.

This led to Relli firing a civil suit against Rocky in August of the following year. ASAP Rocky's team opposed the statements by claiming that Relli was the one who tried to attack Rocky and accused him of acting like the victim. Rocky pleaded not guilty to two counts of using a semiautomatic firearm in August.

It is important to note that the rapper was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on April 20, 2022, in connection to the case, and was freed on a bond of $550,000.

According to Rolling Stone, Relli's team alleged that Rocky, "brandished, aimed, and fired multiple shots from a semiautomatic firearm" and claimed that a large part of the incident was recorded on camera. Now, Relli's team is hitting both ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and his attorney, Joe Tacopina with a defamation lawsuit.

The suit claims that the rapper's attorney defamed the alleged shooting victim on multiple occasions.

Court documents obtained by Rolling Stone alleged that the attorney falsely claimed to the media that Relli was trying to extort Rocky. The lawsuit claimed that Rocky's attorney had caused damage to his personal brand, reputation, future income, and community status as a member of ASAP Mob. Relli is seeking legal fees and exemplary or punitive damages.

According to Rolling Stone, the 33-page complaint listed 10 instances where ASAP Relli was defamed, including in statements made to Rolling Stone, a radio show, and more.

Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina was unfazed by the lawsuit, which he called a publicity stunt, and stated that it was more than welcome. He told Rolling Stone:

"It will expose the fraud committed by their client. It’s unfortunate that these lawyers don’t know the facts of this case or the actions of their client but I will be happy to educate them."

Just like Camille Vasquez, Joe Tacopina is also famous for several high-profile cases. The New Yorker represented Donald Trump in the Stormy Daniels scandal and is the head of Trump's legal team in his civil trial against E. Jean Carroll.