“They have great taste”: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky reveal unique name for their newborn son; internet erupts in praise

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky recently broke the internet with the unique name of their newborn baby. The couple, who had their second baby boy on August 1, named their child Riot Rose Mayers. They also share another older son named RZA Athelston Mayers, who was born in May of last year.

Since the two kids share unconventional birthnames, netizens likewise expressed their surprise, but they also thought the name sounded cool and unique. Especially with Riot Rose Mayers, people immediately found pop culture references to match the name, including Paramore's iconic album, one of ASAP Rocky's songs, and Ice Spice's producer, RIOTUSA's producer tag.

Riot Rose Mayers prompted an influx of pop-culture references (Image via X)

According to an official birth certificate obtained by Blast, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky had their second child at 7:41 am local time on Tuesday, August 1 at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. The baby boy was named Riot Ruby Rose.

The report also revealed that the couple's OB-GYN was Thais Aliabadi, the doctor who has a good reputation among celebrities. Some of her famous clients include Al-Pacino's girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.

Rihanna, 35, and Rocky, 34, whose real names are Robyn Rihanna Fenty and Rakim Athelaston Mayers, seem to be wanting to start a family of Rs as both their children now have names starting with the letter. Notably, Riot Ruby Rose's older brother, RZA Athelston Mayers, was named as a tribute to Wu-Tang Clan's RZA.

X users congratulate Rihanna and Rocky's newborn as they express awe at the baby's name

Netizens were overjoyed after hearing Riri and Rocky's second child's name, further offering their congratulations to the happy couple. People went far and wide to point out different pop-culture associations the name could have, such as ASAP Rocky's track Riot, which was released in July 2023.

However, the most prominent reference was Ice Spice's producer, RIOTUSA's producer tag, which featured the singer herself saying:

"Stop playing with em Riot".

The tag had recently become a meme of sorts.

However, the uniqueness of the name did not sit well with some netizens, who pointed out that it was impossible for celebrities to have normal names for their kids. Meanwhile, others did not understand why they would ever name their boy Riot Rose.

Netizens congratulated the couple (Image via X)

Netizens congratulated the couple (Image via X)

Netizens congratulated the couple (Image via X)

People brought in some 'Riot' references (Image via X)

People brought in some 'Riot' references (Image via X)

People brought in some 'Riot' references (Image via X)

Some netizens were not fans of the name (Image via X)

Some netizens were not fans of the name (Image via X)

Some netizens were not fans of the name (Image via X)

Although pictures of RZA Athelston Mayers have been featured on Rihanna and Rocky's social media, it is reported that the celebrity couple is unlikely to reveal their second son to the public anytime soon.