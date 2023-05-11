How do you pronounce RZA? Rihanna's son's name meaning explored

Barbadian singer Rihanna and her longtime partner ASAP Rocky welcomed their first child last year, and as per the Daily Mail, which obtained a copy of the official documents of live birth, the duo has reportedly named their son RZA Athelston Mayers.

The 35-year-old singer first announced her pregnancy in January 2022 by showcasing her baby bump in New York while walking around with Rocky. She gave birth to the pair's first child on May 13, 2022, four months after the revelation.

However, the fans did not get a glimpse of the baby for many months, until Rihanna posted a 45-second video of her son on her TikTok handle where he can be seen smiling.

Rihanna's baby's name is inspired by a certain Wu-Tang Clan member

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's son's name, RZA, is pronounced as "Riz-za." The name seemingly honors rapper and producer RZA, who is the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, which stands for Witty Unpredictable Talent And Natural Game.

As per the Urban Dictionary, RZA means Ruler Zig-Zag-Zig Allah, which means Ruler, Knowledge-Wisdom-Understanding, Allah.

The middle and the last name of RZA, which is Athelston Mayers, has been taken from ASAP Rocky's real name.

Rihanna seems to have given more than one hint about her son's name by wearing clothes with Wu-Tang Clan references and giving away RZA merchandise since the birth of the child.

Fans thought the baby's name might be Noah, but in a 2017 interview with GQ, Rocky had said that he would name his child Pharrell.

Rocky's family members always name their kids after rappers. Rocky's real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, which is a tribute to a famous rapper who worked with Eric B.

While speaking to Hot 97 in 2019, Rocky said he met Rakim while he was an infant.

“I remember a long time ago, driving through Harlem. A lady walks across the street. I’m at the light, she walks across the street. She got the carriage and everything. She says can ‘you sign this for me?’ I never say no. I say ‘what’s him name?’ Rakim. I’m like word? She’s like Rakim. I sign the joint, I remember that day, cause that was the first time hearing someone named their son after me. Like I said, humbling experience.”

While speaking to E! News in November 2022, the Umbrella singer gave an insight into her motherhood journey, stating that it had been similar to that of her mother, Monica.

“It is weird. Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way. I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby.”

Currently, Rihanna is pregnant with her second child with Rocky. She revealed her pregnancy while performing at Super Bowl halftime in February 2023.

