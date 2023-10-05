"Somebody is losing both her job and her relationship": Brianna Pinnix's boyfriend receives praise in aftermath of viral xenophobic rant video

Capital Rx employee Brianna Pinnix was fired after a video of her xenophobia towards German tourists went viral online. In the clip, she could be seen getting increasingly aggressive towards a group of young tourists. Her boyfriend, who was also in the video, was seen trying to de-escalate the situation. Responding to the scenario, one netizen commented:

Trigger Warning: The following article contains xenophobic content. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Reddit user u/Mahomestyle uploaded the clip in question to the PublicFreakout forum. At the time of writing this article, the video had amassed nearly 15,000 upvotes. The video was titled- “Unhinged Karen in training goes off on unsuspecting German tourists in xenophobic NYC train rant.”

In the three-minute-long video, Brianna Pinnix, who appeared inebriated, was seen yelling at the German tourists.

“Let’s not let immigrants take up our country… how about you get the f**k out of our country.”

Brianna Pinnix trends online after train video goes viral

In the clip, which was posted on Wednesday, October 4, Pinnix furiously yelled at one of the travelers before telling her boyfriend - “I can handle my own.”

The boyfriend tried his best to diffuse the situation. At one point, he also told Pinnix- “Brie, do not do this, do not do this, you’re going to get arrested.” He also said:

“Stop this, or I’m never going to talk to you again.”

However, Brianna Pinnix dismissed him by saying- “Baby, I love you, but…”

She continued tormenting the travelers by claiming they were speaking about her. A person off-camera was also heard saying:

“Women in 2023- we allow them to be thinking they’re the man.”

Pinnix, who has now been branded as a ‘Karen’ online, continued to torment the strangers by saying- “f**king immigrants.” In response to the same, her boyfriend said:

“You know I’m an immigrant, I’m an immigrant too, you know that, right?”

Pinnix responded:

“Yeah, but I’m responsible for you, so it’s OK.”

Netizens applaud the boyfriend for trying to alleviate the feud

The boyfriend, whose identity remained unknown at the time of writing this article, was applauded by netizens. Many were glad to see him trying to ensure the situation would not escalate. As netizens appreciated his efforts, some wondered whether he would continue to date Pinnix.

A few reactions to the viral video read:

Capital Rx releases statement after Brianna Pinnix video faces backlash

The company where Pinnix works as a talent acquisition specialist said in a statement that Pinnix was fired.

“Our company has a zero-tolerance policy around prejudicial or discriminatory behavior. After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question. The former employee’s actions and words are not representative of Capital Rx, and we offer our sincerest apology to whose who were hurt,” the statement read.

Before becoming a Capital Rx employee, Pinnix worked at InterQuest Group between 2019 and 2022. She was also a Green Key Resources employee.

Brianna Pinnix attained a bachelor’s degree in communications and media studies from Marymount Manhattan College. She has not publicly addressed the incident, and her social media presence was wiped out at the time of writing this article.