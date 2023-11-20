Is Snoop Dogg still smoking? Rapper reveals elaborate reason behind the "quitting" post

On Thursday, November 16, Snoop Dogg sent shockwaves through the online community with a surprising announcement. The iconic rapper, took to social media to declare his decision to quit smoking. In an Instagram post, he stated:

"After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke"

Snoop Dogg is a rapper from California and apart from his musical prowess, he is known for being a staunch cannabis activist and enthusiast. When he announced his decision to give up smoking, the internet went on a frenzy.

Many online users expressed doubt about Snoop's declaration; some even thought it might be a ploy to advertise a new line of vapes or edibles. The portion of fans who thought that the statement was a ploy was not far from the truth as it was revealed that Snoop Dogg's going smokeless statement was just a clever marketing ploy to promote a smokeless stove for the brand 'Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pit'.

Snoop Dogg is going smokeless but it isn't what people thought - Reasons behind his "quitting" post revealed

When Snoop Dogg announced that he would be "giving up smoke" the world went into disbelief. It was unfathomable that the 52-year-old cannabis enthusiast and activist would suddenly give up smoking. The initial disbelief surrounding the rapper's announcement was fueled by a black and white picture accompanied by the caption "Please respect my privacy," leading many to believe it might be a prank.

As it turned out, Snoop Dogg had an elaborate ploy behind his decision to 'quit smoke'. Snoop has disclosed the true significance of his earlier communication. Snoop clarified that everything was part of an advertisement in a video that was posted on X, the former Twitter. In the video shared on X, he states:

" I have an announcement. I’m givin’ up smoke. I know what you're thinking: Snoop! Smoke is kind of your whole thing! But I'm done with it,"

What the rapper is talking about is the promotion of a smokeless fire pit from Solo Stove Firepit Company.

The rapper's latest endorsement, titled "Go Smokeless with Snoop Dogg," was made public on the Solo Stove firepit company's website on Monday, November 20. The Tha Doggfather rapper said in a statement, "I love a good fire outside, but there was too much smoke."

Snoop Dogg's social media post from a few days ago worked out well in favor of campaigning for the stove company as it had a large number of fans all looking toward Snoop and still pondering his decision to quit smoking.

The Solo Brands CEO John Morris was excited about the campaign and in a conversation with Billboard he stated:

“We’re stoked to have a product so good, it even inspired Snoop to go smokeless. As the most popular smokeless fire pit in the world, Solo Stove is all about bringing people together and creating a vibe that encourages you to sit back, relax, and enjoy your time with friends and family. Snoop, like Solo, is about good moments, and we’re looking forward to welcoming even more people to the Solo Stove family.”

Looking back at Snoop's statement now, it is safe to say that he had the world fooled and is nowhere close to quitting smoking kush or advocating for its use.