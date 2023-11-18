"Said this like he lost a loved one": Snoop Dogg reveals he is giving up smoking, triggers wild memefest online

On Thursday, November 16, legendary rapper Snoop Dogg posted an announcement that sent shockwaves through the internet. The rapper, a well-known weed enthusiast, revealed via a social media announcement that he had decided to quit smoking. Snoop's announcement came after "much consideration & conversation" with his family, he wrote.

Netizens were stunned by the rapper's announcement. Some did not believe their eyes and thought that it was an April Fool's joke. A lot of users talked about how the somber post was akin to a funeral announcement.

Snoop Dogg's announcement was compared to a funeral announcement (Image via X/@DailyLoud)

Snoop Dogg's decision to quit "smoke" stuns the internet

On Thursday, November 16, Snoop took to social media to reveal that he had decided to give up "smoke". The rapper wrote:

"After much consideration & conversation with my family. I've decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time."

On X(formerly known as Twitter), the rapper's statement immediately went viral, amassing over 128 million views at the time of writing this article. No further details were provided by Snoop as to why he had decided to quit or what exactly the "smoke" he was referring to was, although it is safe to assume that he was indeed speaking about marijuana.

A lot of netizens were skeptical about Snoop's announcement, with some even considering it to be a marketing tactic to potentially promote a new line of edibles or vapes. Others just said that he could have been high while posting the announcement. However, a portion of social media users believed him and lauded the rapper for taking care of his health above everything else.

Memes were aplenty as people speculated on what a Snoop Dogg without weed would look like. A lot of users paid tribute to the rapper and proclaimed that they would carry on his legacy. Popular cannabis magazine, High Times, called the rapper, "Stoner of the Century" and stated that he'd always have a spot on "Mount Kushmore."

On Instagram, the comments section under Snoop's announcement was filled with celebrities all showing their support for his decision.

Conor McGregor wished the rapper good luck, while Fat Joe, Rosario Dawson, Maya Rudolph, Aisan Eslami, and even Josh Kesselman, the founder of Raw Rolling Paper, showed their support.

Snoop received a lot of support for his decision (Image via Instagram)

This is also not the first time that Snoop has said he will quit smoking. Around 20 years ago, while on Jimmy Kimmell Live! Snoop announced that he was kicking his weed and drinking habit for good to become a better father, but ultimately relapsed not soon after.

He mentioned his past decision in a more recent appearence on the show, 20 years later in January of this year.