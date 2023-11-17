"Puffy thinking he was The Joker in real life": Kid Cudi car explosion revelation sparks wild meme fest online  

Rapper Kid Cudi’s car blew up in his driveway in 2012. Now, according to Cassie’s explosive lawsuit filed on Thursday, November 16, 2023, against her former boyfriend Diddy, it has been revealed that the Bad Boy label producer allegedly threatened to blow up Cudi’s vehicle right before its explosion.

In the wake of the allegation, Kid Cudi confirmed the same to the New York Times via a spokesperson, who said:

“This is all true.”

Since the revelation surfaced on the internet, netizens have had wild reactions, triggering a meme fest online. In this regard, here is what an X (formerly Twitter) user posted.

Netizens react hilariously to Kid Cudi's car explosion revelation, reportedly done by Diddy

On Thursday, singer, songwriter, actress, and model Cassie took the internet by storm after the news of her filing a lawsuit against her former longtime boyfriend Diddy went viral. She accused him of prolonged physical, emotional, and psychological abuse, s*xual slavery, r*pe, and regular domestic violence, among other charges.

The lawsuit also claimed that Diddy was reportedly furious when Cassie began dating rapper Kid Cudi in 2012 during a “rough patch” with the Me & U producer. According to the court documents obtained by the New York Post:

“In February 2012… Mr. Combs [Diddy] told Ms. Ventura [Cassie] that he was going to blow up Kid Cudi’s car and that he wanted to ensure that Kid Cudi was home with his friends when it happened. Around that time, Kid Cudi’s car exploded in his driveway.”

As per the lawsuit, this was when Cassie realized Diddy was powerful enough to do whatever he wanted, and she became “terrified” and “fully comprehended” what Diddy was “both willing and able to do those he believed had slighted him.” As per Entertainment Weekly, Diddy also allegedly physically attacked Cassie when he heard of her romantic association with Cudi.

A spokesperson for Cudi confirmed Cassie’s claims to the New York Times, saying that it was all true. As soon as the revelation emerged on social media, users began trolling the Bad Boy Records label owner.

So far, along with all the other allegations, Diddy has also denied the one linked to Cudi. The latter has also not issued any statement personally on the matter.

It is noteworthy that Cassie dated Day ‘n’ Nite rapper briefly in 2012, when she was broken up with Diddy, with whom she was involved in an on-and-off relationship between 2007 and 2018.

For those uninitiated, Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, is not just a rapper but also a songwriter, record producer, actor, and fashion designer.

The 39-year-old Ohio native, famous for songs like A Kid Named Cudi and Make Her Say, allegedly dated entertainment lawyer Jamie Baratta from 2009 to 2012 in an on-and-off relationship. He dedicated the song Teleport 2 Me, Jamie to her right after their split.

Later, in 2020, he also reportedly dated costume designer Raquel Deriane for a brief period, to whom he dedicated his song Sept. 16 in honor of her birthdate.