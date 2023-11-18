What did Michael Rapaport say about Donald Trump? FRIENDS star expresses desire to vote for Trump in foul-mouthed rant 

Popular comedian Michael Rapaport has made headlines after he admitted that he is considering voting for Trump, before foul-mouthing him and calling him a "pig d*ck."

The comedian spoke about the “chaos in the country” during an episode of his podcast, I Am Rapaport. He claimed that voting for Trump will be “necessary if the Biden administration does not get the situation under control.”

Disclaimer: This article contains strong language. Readers' discretion is advised.

On his podcast episode, which aired this Thursday, Michael Rapaport talked about the current scenario in Israel and Palestine amidst the ongoing conflict and claimed that “antisemitism had ensued throughout America.”

He then added:

"If it comes to pig d*ck Donald Trump and smokin' Joe Biden, I'm sorry, I am sorry, voting for pig d*ck Donald Trump is on the table. I'll still call him slob d*ck Donald Trump, pig d*ck Donald Trump and all that, but we need to get this whole f*cking situation under control."

Michael Rapaport, who is well-known for his anti-Trump rants on social media, also talked about the barbarity of Hamas and the condition of Palestine in the aftermath of the conflict. As per FOX News, he then talked about antisemitism, saying:

“The openly anti-Jewish comments online, ripping down posted, ‘F*ck the Jews,’ ‘Hitler this, that and the third,’ Hitler is your hero? You love Hitler? You think he was dope? F*ck you! Hamas is dope? F*ck you!”

“You lost me bye”: Social media users react to Michael Rapaport's desire to vote for Trump

Michael Rapaport's comments about Trump and the conditions in Israel and Palestine have spread like wildfire on social media. As the comedian used his podcast to share his thoughts about how he would be inclined towards voting for Trump if Biden is unable to take control of the situation, he also bad-mouthed the former President and called him many names.

As he uploaded the clip of the same on his Twitter account, most seemed to disagree with his view. However, a few were in agreement as well:

Social media users poured in their opinion after Rapaport claimed that he would consider voting for Trump if Biden is unable to take control of the situation. (Image via Twitter)

While social media users continue to pour in their opinions, Michael Rapaport has yet to comment on the backlash of the masses. Furthermore, the former President, Donald Trump has also not addressed the thoughts of the comedian.