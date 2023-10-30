“My heart is broken for the Palestinian and Israeli families”: Eric Nam personally addresses recent political backlash via X

On October 30, Eric Nam took to his personal X account to address the recent political backlash regarding the ongoing Israel-Palestine war. This comes after he liked a post related to the Israel-Palestine crisis and the severe backlash he has been facing online due to the supposed neutral stance he had taken. The intense retaliation from K-pop fans had caused him to cancel his Malaysia tour as well.

After a prolonged silence, the Spring Love singer penned a detailed note explaining his stance on the Israel-Palestine political crisis. Eric Nam began by revealing that the intention of liking the post which caused the social media uproar was to express a position of "anti-violence, and anti-hate and was against intolerance."

He shared that it was his instant reaction to the devastating news of war as someone who has always been "pro-human, pro-peace, and for love and equality for all."

Furthermore, he addressed that the decision to cancel his Kuala Lumpur show was due to multiple death threats he and his team received. Out of an abundance of caution for his team and him, he made the tough decision to cancel the Malaysia concert.

Finally, Eric Nam shared that his heart goes out to innocent Palestinian and Israeli families, men, women, and children who have been ripped apart by violence and are facing unimaginable loss. The Lost On Me singer ended the note by praying for peace and safety for everyone.

"My heart is broken for the Palestinian and Israeli families that have been ripped apart by violence and are facing unimaginable loss. Nothing I say can be enough when there is so much pain and suffering, but I am praying every day that there is peace and safety for everyone soon," he wrote.

Eric Nam continues to face backlash from K-pop fans despite addressing the recent controversy

Eric Nam's heartfelt note seems not to have had any effect, as the backlash on his supposed political affiliations continues. At the time of writing, his post has earned 2 million views, 6.7k likes, 11k retweets, and 2k comments.

Based on the fan reactions, K-pop fans are angry and upset and believe Nam is not understanding the gravity of the situation entirely. K-pop fans believe that Nam's supposed neutral stance is more strongly inclined toward Israel and that he is turning a blind eye to the plight of Palestinian civilians.

Fans are requesting the Runaway singer to educate himself on the ongoing conflict between Israel-Palestine and the sad history behind it, before sharing his take on the matter.

Here are some fan reactions:

The original uproar started back on October 17 when K-pop fans discovered that Nam had liked a post by @jordancbrown_ which stated that one can be critical of Israel's government and defense forces and still support innocent Israeli civilians who have nothing to do with ongoing war or the political decisions made by their country's government.

The post called for denouncing all acts of terrorism and violence against civilians, particularly innocent children. Fans discovered Nam liked the post and immediately concluded that the Korean-American singer is actually pro-Israel and anti-Palestine, resulting in intense backlash and online vitriol.

Eric Nam cancels Malaysia concert amidst intense backlash from K-pop fans

Following the intense political backlash, Nam has dropped Malaysia from his ongoing "House On A Hill" Asia tour. The concert was supposed to take place on February 20 in the capital city of Kuala Lumpur.

However, due to the extreme vitriol he faced for liking the post, Malaysian fans expressed their anger and requested Eric Nam to not come to their country. Soon after, the singer's management tweeted the revised tour dates which did not include Malaysia, confirming that it was in fact due to the backlash he faced.

Eddie Nam, Eric Nam's brother, addressed the issue via a brief statement on Discord and urged fans to try not to misunderstand the Honestly singer's intentions. The statement, which was originally released on October 19, did not seem to have much of an effect on K-pop fans worldwide who continue to seethe with anger towards Eric Nam.

No further statements regarding the issue have been released at the time of writing the article.