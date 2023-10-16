Eric Nam has extended his world tour, House on a Hill tour, to 2024 with an Asia tour leg. With the new dates, the tour is now scheduled to run from October 18, 2023 to April 5, 2023 in venues across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand respectively, in addition to the September and early October dates already completed.

The singer announced the new tour dates, which is in support of the singer's new album, via a post on his official Instagram page on October 15, 2023.

Presale and tickets for the new tour dates will be announced in the coming days, alongside more Asia dates. Tickets for the rest of the shows are currently available for purchase or early access.

Tickets are priced at an average of $204 plus processing fees, depending upon seating choice and venue. All prices are subject to conversion rates as well. Tickets and presales can be accessed via the singer's official website.

Eric Nam Asia and world tour dates

Eric Nam released his newest album, House On A Hill, on September 8, 2023, via his own label, The Eric Nam Company, Inc. The album has been a modest success so far, peaking at number 42 on the Korean album chart.

In support of the album, Eric Nam embarked on his world tour on September 16, 2023, starting with a North America tour leg. It will be wrapped up with a show at the Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona.

From there, Eric Nam will visit South and Latin America in late November, followed by the newly announced Asia tour leg in February 2024. After the Asia tour, the singer is set to perform across Europe and the UK in March, followed by an Australia and New Zealand tour in April, as per the current schedule.

The current list of dates and venues for the Eric Nam House On A Hill tour 2023-2024 is given below:

October 18, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore

October 19, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Kemba Live

October 21, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Riviera Theatre

October 22, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant

October 24, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at The Midland Theatre

October 25, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Fillmore

October 27, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at The Ogden

October 28, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Union Event Center

October 30, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta at Macewan Hall

November 1, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at PNE Forum

November 3, 2023 – Seattle, Washington, Showbox Sodo

November 4, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater

November 6, 2023 – Oakland, California at Fox Theater

November 7, 2023 – Wheatland, California at Hark Rock Live

November 10, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada at Brooklyn Bowl

November 11, 2023 Los Angeles, California at Shine Expo Hall

November 13, 2023 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues

November 14, 2023 – San Diego, California at SOMA

November 15, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Van Buren

November 20, 2023 – São Paulo, Brazil at Cine Joia

November 22, 2023 – Buenos Aires at Argentina, Niceto Club

November 23, 2023 – Santiago, Chile at Teatro Cariola

November 25, 2023 – Lima, Peru at Scencia

November 28, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico at Foro Puebla

February 16, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand at Siam Pic Ganesha

February 18, 2024 – Singapore, Singapore at Mediacorp Theatre

February 20, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at Zepp Kuala Lumpur

February 22, 2024 – Taipei, Taiwan at Legacy Taipei

February 24, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea at Myungwha Live

February 26, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan at Liquidroom (NEW)

February 29, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene

March 2, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Annexet

March 3, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Vega

March 5, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany at Zoom

March 6, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Columbiahalle

March 8, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Tonhalle

March 9, 2024, 2024 Prague, Czech Republic at Sasazu

March 11, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Fabrique

March 12, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Halle 622

March 13, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique

March 15, 2024 – Paris, France at Bataclan

March 18, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Palladium

March 19, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

March 20, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

March 22, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at O2 Academy

March 24, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Olympia

March 25, 2024 – Manchester, United Kingdom at Academy

March 26, 2024 – London, United Kingdom at Eventim Apollo

March 30, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Palais Theatre

April 2, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Roundhouse

April 3, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Fortitude Music Hall

April 5, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Auckland Town Hall

Eric Nam is best known for his second studio album, There and Back Again, released on January 7, 2022. The album peaked at number 21 on the Korean album chart.