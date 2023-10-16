Eric Nam has extended his world tour, House on a Hill tour, to 2024 with an Asia tour leg. With the new dates, the tour is now scheduled to run from October 18, 2023 to April 5, 2023 in venues across North America, South America, Asia, Europe, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand respectively, in addition to the September and early October dates already completed.
The singer announced the new tour dates, which is in support of the singer's new album, via a post on his official Instagram page on October 15, 2023.
Presale and tickets for the new tour dates will be announced in the coming days, alongside more Asia dates. Tickets for the rest of the shows are currently available for purchase or early access.
Tickets are priced at an average of $204 plus processing fees, depending upon seating choice and venue. All prices are subject to conversion rates as well. Tickets and presales can be accessed via the singer's official website.
Eric Nam Asia and world tour dates
Eric Nam released his newest album, House On A Hill, on September 8, 2023, via his own label, The Eric Nam Company, Inc. The album has been a modest success so far, peaking at number 42 on the Korean album chart.
In support of the album, Eric Nam embarked on his world tour on September 16, 2023, starting with a North America tour leg. It will be wrapped up with a show at the Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona.
From there, Eric Nam will visit South and Latin America in late November, followed by the newly announced Asia tour leg in February 2024. After the Asia tour, the singer is set to perform across Europe and the UK in March, followed by an Australia and New Zealand tour in April, as per the current schedule.
The current list of dates and venues for the Eric Nam House On A Hill tour 2023-2024 is given below:
- October 18, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore
- October 19, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at Kemba Live
- October 21, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Riviera Theatre
- October 22, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant
- October 24, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at The Midland Theatre
- October 25, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Fillmore
- October 27, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at The Ogden
- October 28, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Union Event Center
- October 30, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta at Macewan Hall
- November 1, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at PNE Forum
- November 3, 2023 – Seattle, Washington, Showbox Sodo
- November 4, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Roseland Theater
- November 6, 2023 – Oakland, California at Fox Theater
- November 7, 2023 – Wheatland, California at Hark Rock Live
- November 10, 2023 Las Vegas, Nevada at Brooklyn Bowl
- November 11, 2023 Los Angeles, California at Shine Expo Hall
- November 13, 2023 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues
- November 14, 2023 – San Diego, California at SOMA
- November 15, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Van Buren
- November 20, 2023 – São Paulo, Brazil at Cine Joia
- November 22, 2023 – Buenos Aires at Argentina, Niceto Club
- November 23, 2023 – Santiago, Chile at Teatro Cariola
- November 25, 2023 – Lima, Peru at Scencia
- November 28, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico at Foro Puebla
- February 16, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand at Siam Pic Ganesha
- February 18, 2024 – Singapore, Singapore at Mediacorp Theatre
- February 20, 2024 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at Zepp Kuala Lumpur
- February 22, 2024 – Taipei, Taiwan at Legacy Taipei
- February 24, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea at Myungwha Live
- February 26, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan at Liquidroom (NEW)
- February 29, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Sentrum Scene
- March 2, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Annexet
- March 3, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Vega
- March 5, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany at Zoom
- March 6, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Columbiahalle
- March 8, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Tonhalle
- March 9, 2024, 2024 Prague, Czech Republic at Sasazu
- March 11, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Fabrique
- March 12, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Halle 622
- March 13, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique
- March 15, 2024 – Paris, France at Bataclan
- March 18, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Palladium
- March 19, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg
- March 20, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg
- March 22, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at O2 Academy
- March 24, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Olympia
- March 25, 2024 – Manchester, United Kingdom at Academy
- March 26, 2024 – London, United Kingdom at Eventim Apollo
- March 30, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Palais Theatre
- April 2, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Roundhouse
- April 3, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Fortitude Music Hall
- April 5, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Auckland Town Hall
Eric Nam is best known for his second studio album, There and Back Again, released on January 7, 2022. The album peaked at number 21 on the Korean album chart.