7 best-dressed K-celebrities at Paris Fashion Week SS24

Paris Fashion Week SS24, the classic event on every fashion aficionado’s calendar, has just unveiled another season of glamor, innovation, and artistry. This year, the iconic Parisian boulevards and historic venues were graced by global celebrities and influencers from September 25 to October 3.

They also hosted a wave of K-celebrities, bringing their unique style, aesthetics, and undeniable charisma to the forefront of fashion’s grandest stage.

The influence of K-pop and Korean culture has been steadily making its mark on international platforms, and its presence at the Paris Fashion Week SS24 was a testament to its global resonance. Each show, from the luxury maisons to avant-garde designers, had a touch of Korean flair, either in its front rows or after-party guest lists.

These K-celebrities didn’t just attend; they commanded attention, turning heads wherever they went. Their impeccable ensembles, reflecting global trends and individual personalities, were among the most talked-about looks this season.

7 K-celebrities who stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week SS24

1) Jisoo from BLACKPINK

One of the lead vocalists of the world-renowned group BLACKPINK, Jisoo, is known for her ethereal beauty and soulful voice. Rising to international fame with hits like DDU-DU DDU-DU and Kill This Love, her fashion sense is equally commendable.

At the Dior show, her choice of a sleek black dress mirrored her blend of classic elegance and modern sensibilities. With her straight side-parted hair, those high boots completed her look.

2) Rosé of BLACKPINK

Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia, Rosé’s velvety vocals and charismatic stage presence have earned her millions of fans worldwide.

Alongside her musical feats, she’s garnered attention for her impeccable fashion. At the Saint Laurent show, she perfectly embodied the brand’s edgy style with her ensemble, making a lasting impression. She wore a tartan print blouse to the show, pairing it with classic slim-fit black cigarette pants, black slingback heels and oversized gold earrings.

3) Mark Tuan from Got7

Originally from Los Angeles, Mark Tuan is known for his captivating rap verses and aerial acrobatics in Got7 performances. As the group ascended to global fame with songs like Just Right and Hard Carry, he also carved a niche for himself in fashion.

His appearance at the Saint Laurent event at Paris Fashion Week SS24, donning a blend of contemporary and classic attire, proves his evolving fashion prowess. The idol effortlessly carried a low V-neck peach blouse, an oversized black trench coat and black trousers.

4) ATEEZ’s HongJoong

The charismatic leader of the rising boy group ATEEZ, HongJoong, is recognized for his exceptional musical talent and distinctive fashion flair. He has always showcased his unique style from hits such as Wave to Wonderland.

His bold statement at the Balmain show in a vibrant red blazer showcased his fearless approach to fashion.

5) Seventeen‘s Xu Minghao (The8)

THE8 chose a checkered blazer with a black shirt and a pair of black bottoms. This basic yet classy look has redefined his sense of minimalistic fashion in the BALMAIN Paris Fashion Week SS24.

The multifaceted artist, The8 from Seventeen is not only an exceptional dancer but also a budding fashion icon. Hailing from China, his artistic endeavors in songs such as Home and Don’t Wanna Cry are well complemented by his sartorial choices.

6) aespa’s Giselle

Representing the new generation of K-pop, Giselle attended the Acne Studios show in a sophisticated monochrome brown outfit. The structured leather jacket she wore added layers of texture and intrigue to her ensemble along with the handbag. Her hairstyle with fringes and a long ponytail gave her a chic appearance.

7) KARD’s Big Matthew

His sartorial choice for Paris Fashion Week SS24 was a relaxed yet stylish baggy fit, encapsulating the essence of urban street style.

The jacket Big Matthew wore had a beautiful texture on a washed denim hue with a little oversized pocket. Looking at his attire, his fans loved it, and there are comments on Instagram mentioning, “don’t you tired for being handsome?”

Paris Fashion Week SS24 may have come to an end, but the impressions made by these Korean celebrities remain unforgettable. They have once again demonstrated the global appeal of K-pop culture and its significant influence on international fashion.

As the world anticipates the next fashion rendezvous in Paris, these K-celebrities continue to set high sartorial standards, promising even more iconic moments in the future.