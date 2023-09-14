Carrie Underwood Extended Reflection Las Vegas Residency shows 2024: How to buy tickets, dates & all you need to know 

Multiple Grammy award winner Carrie Underwood has extended her Las Vegas residency into the next year, titled Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency, with the new shows scheduled to be held from March 6, 2024, to August 24, 2024, at The Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The singer announced the new residency dates, which will be a follow-up to the 2023 residency, via a post on her official Instagram page on September 13, 2023.

“Big news for 2024!! I’m so excited to share that #REFLECTION will be continuing at @resortsworldtheatre next year beginning in March! We love performing this show for everyone visiting from all over the world, and if you haven’t seen it yet, come see us!” the star continued, before pointing fans to where they can get tickets."

The presale for the 2024 residency dates will be available on September 14, 2023, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed by joining the singer's official fan club. General tickets will be available on September 18, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Presales and tickets can be accessed from the AXS page for the residency or the singer's official website.

"I love the idea of giving the audience a show": Carrie Underwood shares her admiration for performing live shows

Carrie Underwood started the The Resorts World Theater Las Vegas residency as a limited show run in December 2021, becoming the first performer at the newly opened 5000-seat intimate venue.

After the success of the initial shows, the singer extended her residency into 2022 with a second edition featuring a total of 18 concerts. After 2022, the singer performed the first leg of the 2023 residency edition in July.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the My Gift singer shared how she likes performing live.

“Performing live for an audience is my favorite part of what I do, and I love the idea of giving the audience a show and not just a concert. We can do things in this production we aren’t able to do out on the road.”

In addition, Underwood said,

"I have always loved touring and coming to the fans where they are, but it’s great to be in one place and get to perform for audiences from all over the world who are all coming to a city like Vegas to have a great time.”

The singer will embark on the second set of residency dates for the 2023 edition from September 22, 2023, to December 16, 2023, spread across 15 shows in total in the three months.

After the 2023 residency shows, Carrie Underwood embark on the newly announced 2024 residency dates. The full list of dates for the Carrie Underwood Las Vegas Reflections Residency at Resorts World Theater is given below:

September 15, 2023

September 22, 2023

September 23, 2023

September 27, 2023

September 29, 2023

September 30, 2023

November 29, 2023

December 1, 2023

December 2, 2023

December 6, 2023

December 8, 2023

December 9, 2023

December 13, 2023

December 15, 2023

December 16, 2023

*New Dates

March 6, 2024

March 8, 2024

March 9, 2024

March 13, 2024

March 15, 2024

March 16, 2024

May 22, 2024

May 25, 2024

May 26, 2024

May 29, 2024

May 31, 2024

June 1, 2024

August 14, 2024

August 16, 2024

August 17, 2024

August 21, 2024

August 23, 2024

August 24, 2024

More about Carrie Underwood and her music career

Carrie Underwood started her music career with her debut studio album, Some Hearts, which was released on November 15, 2005. The album, released after she won American Idol in 2005, was a major chart breakthrough, peaking at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album remains her most popular album to date, with multi-platinum certifications in Canada and the USA.

Speaking in an interview with Howard Stern in 2023 about the debut album, the singer stated that she only wanted the album to ease her into the music industry:

"We kind of had on this album things with a little more pop flare, and things with more country flare. We were trying to ease me into the music industry and, you know, I definitely knew I needed to sing country music … but once the more country songs did as well as they did it was like any doubters in my universe were like, ‘Oh, okay.’”

Carrie Underwood went on to record numerous more albums, the most successful of which was her fourth studio album, Blown Away, which was released on May 1, 2012. The album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and Canadian album charts.