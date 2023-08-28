“Such a queen”: Fans lavish praise as Adele stops her Las Vegas show to defend a fan from security 

As part of her Weekends with Adele residency concerts, Adele performed at The Coliseum at Caesars in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 26, 2023. During her performance of the song Water Underneath The Bridge, she paused to help out a young fan being heckled by the guards at the venue.

The video of the incident shows a young fan standing up to her performance, clearly excited and emotional, and trying to sing along with her song. The guards repeatedly approach the fan and attempt to make him sit down. Adele spots the incident and makes the guard stop before restarting the song.

The incident has gone viral since then, with netizens praising the singer for her kindness towards the young fan in intervening on his behalf with the guards. One fan tweeted:

"Love & Respect": Fans praise Adele's intervention to defend a young fan

In the video, upon spotting the fan being heckled, the singer stops her performance to inquire about him and why the guards were bothering him before telling them to stop.

"What is going on there with that young fan who’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up? What’s going on with him? Yes, you, with your hand up, yes you!. Why are you all bothering him. Can you leave him alone, please? They won’t bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show. Leave him alone," she said.

She then addressed the rest of the audience and said:

“Sorry, guys. He’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun. All of you are here to have fun. “Let’s start again."

Fans appreciated the Hello singer's intervention and took to social media to express their feelings on the incident. Many fans simply posted the fact that the young fan was doing what many fans do at a concert. Others proclaimed the singer was giving "MOTHER" vibes when she intervened.

More fans simply showed their pleasure at the singer's kindness, with some speculating the singer was clearly on guard regarding her fans' welfare since a fan got injured during a previous concert in Glasgow OVO Hydro in March.

This was not the first incident where Adele intervened on her fans' behalf. The Rolling in the Deep singer paused her performance during a concert in 2011 after a fan passed out mid-performance.

In 2022, the singer paused her concert in London four times to assist distressed fans suffering from heat exhaustion and claustrophobia after waiting seven hours for her to perform.