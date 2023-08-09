Bruno Mars 2023 Las Vegas Residency: How to buy tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Bruno Mars has announced a new set of dates for his Las Vegas Residency, which are scheduled to run from December 22, 2023, to December 31, 2023, at the Dolby Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. The new dates will follow the current dates, which end on August 26, 2023.

The Park MGM's official Twitter account announced the singer's new residency concerts:

Park MGM @parkmgm

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 11 at 10 AM. Get ready to catch a cosmic groove as @brunomars sets #dolbylive ablaze this DecemberTickets go on sale on Friday, August 11 at 10 AM. pic.twitter.com/xORBxEC3AW

Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code TRACK. General tickets will be available from August 11, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Tickets and presales can be availed at Live Nation (https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ917GJc7/bruno-mars-events).

Bruno Mars building momentum for his album with residency

Bruno Mars is currently working on his fourth studio album, which will be released sometime in 2024 or 2025, according to the singer's close friend Bobby Brown. Bobby revealed about the new album in an exclusive interview with Songwriter Universe Magazine, stating:

"Bruno’s actually working on his new album, and two weeks ago I was in the studio with him. And it was like we never left. Every time we get together it’s like that, since we’ve been working together for 12 or 13 years. He called me over and was like, “Man, I’m working on my fourth album. Let’s get it. Let’s hurry up and go.” And so I have been doing that."

In support of the upcoming album, the singer has embarked on multiple back-to-back tours, starting with the current dates of the Las Vegas residency, ending on August 26, 2023. After the first residency dates, the singer is scheduled to tour South America for three concert dates in Brazil and Chile respectively in September, followed by an appearance at the Bourbon and Beyond festival in Kentucky in the same month.

Following the festival appearance, the singer will play a couple of dates in Tel Aviv, Israel in October, before heading back for the newly announced second leg of the Las Vegas residency.

The dates for Bruno Mars' Las Vegas Residency at Dolby Park MGM, Las Vegas, Nevada are given below:

December 22, 2023

December 23, 2023

December 28, 2023

December 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

The singer has also announced the first tour of 2024, with seven concerts to be held at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan from January 11 to January 21.

More on Bruno Mars and his music career

Bruno Mars released his debut studio album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, on October 4, 2010. The album still remains the singer's most popular, with multi-platinum sales certifications in multiple countries.

Following the success of his debut album, he released his second studio album, Unorthodox Jukebox, on December 7, 2012. The album peaked as a chart-topper on several major album charts and sold more than 2 million copies in the US alone.

Bruno Mars released his third studio album, 24K Magic, four years later on November 18, 2016. The album was not as successful as his previous ones and peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Aside from his solo albums, the singer also collaborated with Anderson Pak, for the musical duo Silk Sonic, to release the album, An Evening with Silk Sonic, on November 12, 2021. The album received critical acclaim upon release and won the Album of the Year at the 2022 BET Awards.