The Rose 2023 Dawn to Dusk tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

The Rose have announced a new tour, titled Dawn to Dusk tour, which is scheduled to be held from October 4, 2023, to November 12, 2023, in venues across mainland USA and Canada. The tour is in support of the band's upcoming album DUAL.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Inglewood, San Francisco, and Portland, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour begins on July 31, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. The presale can be accessed by registering at the Rosarium app (https://web.therosarium.app/the-rose/sign_up).

General tickets will be available from August 7, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of the band (https://www.officialtherose.com/).

The Rose building momentum for their album

The Rose will be releasing their second studio album, DUAL, sometime later this year. In support of the album, the band is embarking on a 17-date North American tour. The dates and venues of the same are given below:

October 4, 2023 – San Francisco, California at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

October 6, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds

October 8, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at WaMu Theater

October 10, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at PNE Forum

October 12, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at The Rockwell At The Complex

October 15, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

October 18, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory

October 20, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum

October 22, 2023 – New York City, New York at The Theater at Madison Square Garden

October 24, 2023 – Fairfax, Virginia at EagleBank Arena

October 26, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio at KEMBA Live!

October 31, 2023 – Miami, Florida at James L. Knight Center

November 3, 2023 – Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

November 5, 2023 – Grand Prairie, Texas at Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

November 7, 2023 – Austin, Texas at ACL Live at Moody Theater

November 10, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

November 12, 2023 – Inglewood, California at Kia Forum

The band will also perform at Chicago's Lollapalooza in early August and Las Vegas' Life is Beautiful festival in September before embarking on the "Dawn to Dusk Tour" itself.

More about The Rose and their music career

The Rose was formed as a collaboration between Woosung, Hajoon, Dojoon, and Jaehyung on August 3, 2017. The band released their debut EP, Void, on April 16, 2018. The album peaked at number 25 on the Korean album chart.

Following the success of their first EP, the band released their second EP, Dawn, on October 4, 2018. The album peaked at number 8 on the Korean album chart. The album peaked at number 5 on the US World Sales.

The Rose released their debut studio album, Heal, on October 7, 2022. The album peaked at number 20 on the Korean album chart and sold more than 32,000 copies.

