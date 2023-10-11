Gloria Trevi's Mi Soundtrack World Tour 2024: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Gloria Trevi has announced a new world tour titled Mi Soundtrack, with the first leg scheduled to take place from January 26, 2024, to September 22, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be in celebration of the singer's new album of the same name.
The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Nashville, Los Angeles, and San Antonio, via a post on her official Instagram page, stating:
"This night features a lot of nuances for me because the world is going through a very difficult moment. Every day we wake up to headlines in the news that leave goosebumps on our skin and the latest, a war, when all we want is love and peace. It's universal. It's going to be a very beautiful tour."
Tickets for the tour will be available from October 12, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed via Ticketmaster as well as Live Nation. Tickets may also be purchased from the official website of Gloria Trevi
Gloria Trevi building momentum for her album with tour
Gloria Trevi released her latest album, Mi Soundtrack Vol. 1, on September 28, 2023. The album is currently having a minor success on Apple Music, streaming at number 138 position.
Now in support of the album, Gloria Trevi is set to embark on a world tour, starting with a several-month-long US tour. The current dates and venues for the Gloria Trevi Mi Soundtrack world tour are given below:
- January 26, 2024 – Hidalgo, Texas at Payne Arena
- February 2, 2024 – Anaheim, California at Honda Center
- February 3, 2024 – San Jose, California at SAP Center
- February 9, 2024 – Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena
- February 10, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center
- February 23, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre
- February 24, 2024 – El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum
- March 15, 2024 – New York City, New York at Radio City Music Hall
- March 16, 2024 – Fairfax, Virginia at EagleBank Arena
- March 17, 2024 – Greensboro, North Carolina at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
- March 22, 2024 – Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena
- March 23, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Freeman Coliseum
- April 12, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavillion
- April 13, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
- April 19, 2024 – Sunrise, Florida at Amerant Bank Arena
- April 20, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena
- April 26, 2024 – San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico
- May 3, 2024 – Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena
- May 4, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- May 17, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
- May 18, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois at Allstate Arena
- May 24, 2024 Fresno, California at – Save Mart Center at Fresno State
- May 25, 2024 – San Diego, California at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
- May 27, 2024 – Highland, California at Yaamava' Theater
- August 30, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Bellco Theatre
- September 6, 2024 – Tucson, Arizona at AVA Amphitheater
- September 7, 2024 – Ontario, California at Toyota Arena
- September 13, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
- September 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena
- September 20, 2024 – Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
- September 21, 2024 – Kennewick, Washington State at Toyota Center
- September 22, 2024 – Auburn, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre
Gloria Trevi is best known for her seventh studio album, Una Rosa Blu, which was released on October 2, 2007. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 5 on the Mexican album chart.