Gloria Trevi's Mi Soundtrack World Tour 2024: Where to buy tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Gloria Trevi has announced a new world tour titled Mi Soundtrack, with the first leg scheduled to take place from January 26, 2024, to September 22, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be in celebration of the singer's new album of the same name.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Nashville, Los Angeles, and San Antonio, via a post on her official Instagram page, stating:

"This night features a lot of nuances for me because the world is going through a very difficult moment. Every day we wake up to headlines in the news that leave goosebumps on our skin and the latest, a war, when all we want is love and peace. It's universal. It's going to be a very beautiful tour."

Tickets for the tour will be available from October 12, 2023 at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed via Ticketmaster as well as Live Nation. Tickets may also be purchased from the official website of Gloria Trevi

Gloria Trevi building momentum for her album with tour

Gloria Trevi released her latest album, Mi Soundtrack Vol. 1, on September 28, 2023. The album is currently having a minor success on Apple Music, streaming at number 138 position.

Now in support of the album, Gloria Trevi is set to embark on a world tour, starting with a several-month-long US tour. The current dates and venues for the Gloria Trevi Mi Soundtrack world tour are given below:

January 26, 2024 – Hidalgo, Texas at Payne Arena

February 2, 2024 – Anaheim, California at Honda Center

February 3, 2024 – San Jose, California at SAP Center

February 9, 2024 – Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena

February 10, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

February 23, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

February 24, 2024 – El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum

March 15, 2024 – New York City, New York at Radio City Music Hall

March 16, 2024 – Fairfax, Virginia at EagleBank Arena

March 17, 2024 – Greensboro, North Carolina at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

March 22, 2024 – Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena

March 23, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Freeman Coliseum

April 12, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavillion

April 13, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

April 19, 2024 – Sunrise, Florida at Amerant Bank Arena

April 20, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

April 26, 2024 – San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico

May 3, 2024 – Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena

May 4, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

May 17, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

May 18, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois at Allstate Arena

May 24, 2024 Fresno, California at – Save Mart Center at Fresno State

May 25, 2024 – San Diego, California at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

May 27, 2024 – Highland, California at Yaamava' Theater

August 30, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Bellco Theatre

September 6, 2024 – Tucson, Arizona at AVA Amphitheater

September 7, 2024 – Ontario, California at Toyota Arena

September 13, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

September 14, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

September 20, 2024 – Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

September 21, 2024 – Kennewick, Washington State at Toyota Center

September 22, 2024 – Auburn, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre

Gloria Trevi is best known for her seventh studio album, Una Rosa Blu, which was released on October 2, 2007. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 5 on the Mexican album chart.