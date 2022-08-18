"Actor Eric Nam" trends as the artist confirms to make his acting debut in the upcoming movie Transplant

As the artist confirmed through an official announcement, Eric Nam is set to make his acting debut in the psychological thriller movie Transplant. The K-pop star and American singer, renowned for his various talents, has surprised fans with his acting debut announcement through his official Instagram and Twitter account.

The K-pop star will portray a top surgical resident named Jonah Yoon in the upcoming movie. Jonah Yoon’s character portrays someone who is ambitious to be successful and will be trained under the guidance of Dr. Edward Harmon, a famous heart transplant surgeon, who wants to maintain his reputation as a perfectionist.

Dr. Edward Harmon will be played by The Queen’s Gambit’s actor Bill Camp. The cast will also feature Michelle Okkyung Lee, Adam Arkin, and April Grace. Eric Nam’s latest movie is a new feature from Forest Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi’s Significant Productions. Transplant recently ended its production in Los Angeles and is co-financed by Endeavor Content with AUM Group.

The K-pop star also expressed to his fans on social media that he was thankful to fans for letting him move his world tour schedule as he moved his tour dates in Australia and New Zealand from July to September. The singer also confirmed that he pushed the dates because of the movie Transplant. Fans are excited to see his new talent and what the artist will be able to bring this time to the audience.

The artist is known for his work as a K-pop star and also an MC. The singer’s Music podcast Daebak Show has been a hit on all streaming platforms. The global artist has numerous fans rooting for him with his acting debut. Fans are enthralled and have great expectations for the new actor Eric Nam, who always surprises his fans with the best of his performances.

The singer started his career as an artist in 2013 and has paved the way in the Korean entertainment industry ever since. The singer’s World Tour started at the beginning of the year and is presently occupied with his There And Back Again World Tour.

The tour started in North America and Europe at the start of 2022.The singer’s latest release, There and Back Again, in January 2022, made him ranked 16 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was his first English-language studio album, which he put on as an independent artist.

