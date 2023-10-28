"He doesn't care at all": Fans react as Eric Nam cancels his Malaysian tour amidst backslash for his alleged neutral stance on Israel-Palestine issue

On Saturday, October 28, Eric Nam reportedly withdrew his Kuala Lumpur date for his planned House On A Hill, Asia Tour 2024 due to backlash against his alleged neutral stance with the Israel-Palestine conflict. Fans were deeply disappointed when they discovered that the artist had liked a post discussing adopting a neutral stance on the continuing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Since many expressed that it's important and essential to be pro-Palestine in light of the genocide that's been taking place, they were upset to understand Eric Nam's conflicting stance on the same. Given that his platform can be a great medium to educate more people about the events taking place in Palestine, fans also expressed that his popularity is being misused.

In light of this, several Malaysian fans strongly conveyed that they're not happy with welcoming the artist due to his alleged stance, and since then the Malaysian stop from the House On A Hill Tour has been silently removed.

Fans enraged following Eric Nam's alleged neutral stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict

On October 16, fans noticed that the K-pop soloist, Eric Nam liked a viral post uploaded by @jordancbrown_ that talked about taking a neutral stance with the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Here's a part of what the post read:

"It's absolutely reasonably and logical to be opposed to the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinians WHILE SIMULTANEOUSLY calling for the protection of Jews in Israel and around the world."

The post also continued to talk about how it's acceptable and reasonable to support or empathize with both Israel and Palestine. However, several netizens discussed that it's impossible and not recommended to take a neutral stance when it comes to a sensitive issue such as the Israel-Palestine conflict that has endangered several innocent lives.

Additionally, netizens noted that @jorfancbrown_, the account that first uploaded the picture, is purportedly pro-Israel, and this added information makes fans question Eric Nam's stance all the more. As netizens continued to boycott and unfollow the idol's social media accounts and his Dive Studios podcast, they have also been sending much criticism to the idol for his alleged stance.

Fans from Malaysia were among those who made it clear they were unhappy to have to accept someone who seemed to be indifferent towards the Israel-Palestine conflict. Following the heavy criticism he faced, the idol updated about his House On A Hill Asia Tour and the new picture didn't have the Kuala Lumpur date which was previously present.

Check out some of the fans' reactions:

Given that the idol hasn't talked about the cancellation or clarified the allegations in his neutral stance, it makes netizens believe that his neutral stance on the issue might, in fact, be true. Regardless, Malaysian fans have been happy about the cancellation as they continue to stand with Palestine and repulse Eric Nam's alleged neutral stance.

Moreover, K-pop fans in general have been considering other K-pop idols' stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict.