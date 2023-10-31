On Monday, October 30, K-pop soloist Jessi appeared on the Zach Sang Show following the release of her latest single, Gum. During the interview, the idol talked about various topics such as her previously viral track, ZOOM, her thoughts on her latest comeback, and more. Among the questions directed at her, she was asked about her thoughts on the backlash she received for not fitting into the Korean standards of both beauty and lifestyle.

Given that the idol has always been vocal and unafraid about expressing herself despite it standing against the several standards held by Koreans, the idol's way up into popularity was not an easy ride. In response to the question, she talked about how she could get past the criticism without being sidelined by the industry.

"I just stayed true to myself since day one," Jessi said.

"I just say what everybody else wants to say": Jessi replies to the criticism while addressing Korea's "conservative" standards

On October 25, the K-pop soloist released her latest single, Gum. The track was enthusiastically received by not just her fandom but also netizens in general due to its catchy lyrics and addictive choreography. Following the release, the idol has been actively engaging in the promotion of the song by appearing in talk shows and interviews.

The Zach Sang Show was one such effort for the idol to promote her track, Gum. During the interview, fans learned several intriguing facts about Jessi since she is known for proudly embracing her music, style, and other aspects of herself, even though it fails to fit within Korea's conservative standards of beauty and lifestyle.

Jessi received much backlash for not fitting into the standards, and during her interview with Zach Sang, she addressed the criticism.

"In Korea, they are very conservative, so it’s like one person will make a mistake, and they’ll be like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to have to cancel her.’ But for me, I feel like it worked out for me in the sense, even though I do get a lot of backlash. I just stayed true to myself since day one. There’s no skeletons in my closet. When I was younger, I said I got into a lot of fights, I was a rebel, I smoke, I drink, I party.

"But that doesn’t make a bad person. We all do it. I just say what everybody else wants to say, and people think that’s like a dope-a*s thing, but I get the backlash for that. Show your body, show your confidence you know. But I always tell women, be independent and don’t depend on men," she said.

Following Jessi's continuous display of confidence and strong stance on her way of living, several of her fans have been motivated by her words of encouragement. Many appreciate the idol for staying true to herself despite the severe criticism. In addition, fans have also been extremely supportive of her latest comeback and love her dance challenges based on the song.