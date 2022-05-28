Why was Amber Heard accused of using the same photo for 2 alleged incidents in Johnny Depp trial?

The Amber Heard and Johnny Depp trial takes on new aspects with each passing day, and new findings keep Depp admirers and Heard supporters on their toes. Another revelation has now surfaced, revealing that Amber Heard tampered with evidence.

When a metadata expert, Norbert Bryan Neumeister, was questioned as a rebuttal witness in the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial, he testified that he analyzed several of Heard's photos that showed alleged evidence of bruising. But he had no way of authenticating them. When questioned by Depp’s lawyer, about the photos, Numeister responded:

‘There’s no way for any forensic expert to validate any of these photos.’

Through a number of demonstrations like Exif data analytics, Neumeister explained that some of the photos showed that the software for the file was not from an iPhone, but was rendered in an editing program.

When further probed regarding the photos and whether he thought Amber Heard modified them, Neumeister responded:

‘I’m just stating the fact that photographs were modified.’

While addressing the court on the topic of the modified pictures, Numeister with respect to the first photo explained that:

‘many versions of this photo… dozens of different versions, some with different file sizes, different physical sizes, and some had been through photo-editing software programs.’

It turns out that the court was shown three different versions of the photo and Numeister said:

‘All three of these photos had to go through some type of transformation to change sizes.’

Thus, Amber Heard may have lied in court and presented false evidence to the jury, attempting to sway the trial in her favor, which is an illegal act.

What is the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard defamation trial

Court TV @CourtTV



Camille Vasquez begins her closing argument for



WATCH court.tv/live "There is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom, but it is not Ms. Heard."Camille Vasquez begins her closing argument for #JohnnyDepp . Vasquez plays for the jury #AmberHeard 's own words admitting she hit Depp.WATCH #CourtTV LIVE - #DeppvHeard "There is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom, but it is not Ms. Heard."Camille Vasquez begins her closing argument for #JohnnyDepp. Vasquez plays for the jury #AmberHeard's own words admitting she hit Depp.WATCH #CourtTV LIVE - #DeppvHeard - court.tv/live https://t.co/Iy4E14XAf6

It all started in 2018 over an opinion piece that Amber Heard wrote for the Washington Post in which she described herself as a victim of abuse, indirectly signalling that Johnny Depp, her ex-husband, had assaulted her. In light of such false allegations, Depp is suing Heard for defamation. His team has argued that, even though Depp was not named, the article clearly implied that he was s*xually and physically abusive during their romance, something he has denied.

Cathy Russon @cathyrusson

#AmberHeard Depp: "I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things.." #JohnnyDepp testifies "No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth...." Depp: "I have never in my life committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories of me committing these things.." #JohnnyDepp testifies "No matter what happens, I did get here and I did tell the truth...." #AmberHeard https://t.co/mrgBOA06lS

In addition to this, Johnny Depp has also claimed that Ms. Heard inflicted physical abuse on him, specifically mentioning their honeymoon as well as claiming that she severed his finger with a vodka bottle during a physical altercation. He also claimed that the Aquaman actress, gave him a ‘shiner’ during an argument:

"There were times when it was very agreeable, very nice. There were times when somethings had become dissatisfactory for her and she would start the rant, the blooming of a fight...At one point, I don’t remember it lasting long at all, I just remember I took a pretty good shot to the eye, so I had a bit of a shiner...It all went, ended, and everything got fine again. We went to dinner and everything was all fine again."

Johnny Depp is seeking $50million (£39million) in damages for his defamation, and Heard is countersuing him for $100million (£79million).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora