"Staring daggers": Video of Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez glaring angrily at Camille Vasquez goes viral 

A video of Amber Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, staring angrily at Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, has gone viral amid the ongoing high-profile defamation case at Virginia's Fairfax court.

As the trial approaches its end, the Aquaman actress took the stand on May 26 to testify in her team's rebuttal of the countersuit filed against Depp, where she was grilled by the actor's attorney about faking claims and creating bruises on her face.

nina🏴‍☠️ @ninasdepp camille vasquez finishing cross just like that was ICONIC. #JusticeForJohnny camille vasquez finishing cross just like that was ICONIC. #JusticeForJohnny https://t.co/jdPEQUSOFs

While Vasquez was cross-examining Heard, the latter's sister, Whitney Henriquez, who was sitting right behind the attorney, could be seen glaring at the lawyer.

Whitney Henriquez's reaction goes viral

Johnny Depp hailers were quick to notice Whitney Henriquez's reaction to Camille grilling Heard, with many taking to Twitter to troll her.

Some joked about her expression, stating that Whitney Henriquez was putting a curse on Camille.

JOHNNYS DEPP @Blackfished2



Try to keep up sweety I know u love drugs maybe this will help u get clean



#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Dude does Whitney even know she’s making this face or is she there to cast some witchy spells which won’t ever land on our Angel CamilleTry to keep up sweety I know u love drugs maybe this will help u get clean Dude does Whitney even know she’s making this face or is she there to cast some witchy spells which won’t ever land on our Angel Camille Try to keep up sweety I know u love drugs maybe this will help u get clean #JusticeForJohnnyDepp https://t.co/7D5pE0XTd9

Camille Vasquez had no mercy for Amber Heard

On May 26, after Heard testified that the trial had made her feel harassed and humiliated, Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, questioned Heard in cross-examination about the lack of bruises on her face in many images.

Vasquez brought up images of Heard strolling with her old friend Raquel "Rocky" Pennington in 2016, only a day after Heard obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp.

According to trial statements and testimony, the images were taken shortly after an alleged incident in which Heard claimed Depp assaulted her, and Vasquez questioned why there was no indication of a mark on her face in the shot.

Heard said that she was wearing makeup when she fired back.

"If [the photo] was taken as you represented, then obviously there is a bruise on my face. It's covered by makeup, as per usual."

Several digital forensic specialists testified earlier last week regarding the legitimacy of Heard's images that show injuries to her face and arms.

On May 25, Bryan Neumeister, a member of Depp's legal team, testified that some of the images Heard supplied as proof of injuries supposedly given to her by Depp were altered using editing software.

While one shot showed a bruise on Heard's arm, Neumeister stated that all three images "do not match forensically" and "had to go through some type of transformation to change sizes."

On May 26, Heard's team contacted computer forensic analyst Julian Ackert, who confirmed that the three photographs Neumeister claimed were changed were genuine and original. He said:

"Based on the metadata that I have reviewed of the specific photographs I have reviewed, I can confirm that those are authentic, original photographs for the ones that Mr. Neumeister identified."

vivek @GANdalFD_grey Camille Vasquez destroyed Amber heard with multiple questions, and I enjoyed it like the lady from the background 🤣 #JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial Camille Vasquez destroyed Amber heard with multiple questions, and I enjoyed it like the lady from the background 🤣#JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial https://t.co/uDtsdtJxVb

Depp is in the closing week of a high-profile defamation trial in Virginia's Fairfax County Circuit Court against ex-wife Heard, whom he sued for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed to be a survivor of domestic abuse.

Heard, who is countersuing for $100 million, did not specifically mention Depp in the piece, but his attorneys believe it was clear she was talking about the actor. Both celebrities have disputed claims of domestic violence leveled against them.

Depp and Heard have accused each other of physical assault, and other witnesses have testified that the couple's brief marriage was, at best, dramatic and unstable.

