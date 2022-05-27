What did Johnny Depp's alleged texts about Amber Heard say? Actor denies sending them

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial is currently in the final week.

On Wednesday, May 25, Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn presented disturbingly misogynistic text messages from February 2017 that he claimed Depp had sent to a former personal assistant. However, Johnny Depp claimed that he did not send those messages to his assistant Steve Deuters. The texts, despite listing him as the sender, were sent by someone else using his phone.

The text messages in question had the sender allegedly Depp talking about a woman named Molly, among other things.

"Molly's p---- is RIGHTFULLY MINE!!!!" "Should I not just bust in and remove the hinges tonight???"

In a heated exchange, Rottenborn questioned Depp about the graphic text message saying,

"You've said before that a woman is 'rightfully yours' if you wish to have s***ual contact with her, haven't you?"

However, Depp denied sending any such message.

"She’s begging for total global humiliation": Johnny Depp's alleged texts about Amber Heard

In a text message read in court by Heard's lawyer on Wednesday, Johnny Depp apparently vowed that Amber Heard would face "total global humiliation."

In the text, the Pirates of the Caribbean star also allegedly referred to his ex-wife as a "50 cent stripper" and her then-boyfriend Elon Musk as "Mollusk."

"She's pleading for utter worldwide disgrace."

The messages, which were apparently sent to Depp's former talent agent, Christian Carino, in August 2016, also included a series of insults. Reportedly, Depp wrote to Carino:

“I have no mercy, no fear and not an ounce of emotion, or what I once thought was love for this gold digging, low level, dime a dozen, mushy, pointless dangling overused flappy fish market,”

Johnny Depp apparently spoke of their new relationship at the time,

"I met a f—ing sublime little Russian here...Which reminded me of the time I wasted on that 50 cent stripper...I wouldn't even put a glove on her."

During his testimony, The Pirates of the Caribbean star vehemently denied writing the aforementioned texts. Depp even insinuated that Heard's legal team could have fabricated the text's records.

However, the 58-year-old Kentucky native admitted having sent a separate text where he demanded to have Heard replaced from the Aquaman series. This text message is unrelated to the one contested above.

Sierra Gillespie @sierragillespie

#JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork @LawCrimeNetwork WATCH: Things get heated, as Rottenborn brings up a series of negative texts allegedly sent by Depp. "You can pull what you like, I've never said those words. There's not enough hubris in me to say anything like that," Depp says. @LawCrimeNetwork WATCH: Things get heated, as Rottenborn brings up a series of negative texts allegedly sent by Depp. "You can pull what you like, I've never said those words. There's not enough hubris in me to say anything like that," Depp says. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork https://t.co/nLOpQQZucx

In a testimony revealed on Wednesday, Johnny Depp texted his sister the following :

"I wanted her to be replaced in that WB movie."

According to a message read in court, Depp texted his sister on June 4, 2016, about getting Heard replaced in Aquaman.

Thus, while Johnny Depp has owned up to sending a text message that showed his need to get Amber Heard replaced in Aquaman, the other texts read out in the court were wholly denied by Depp. His team repeatedly claims that the massive message that has the references to a 'fish market' was fabricated to taint Depp and his reputation.

The actor is suing Heard for $50 million in a defamation case over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post in 2018. In the article, she referred to herself as "a public figure symbolizing domestic abuse."

Heard, 36, countersued Depp, 58, for $100 million, claiming that he and his lawyer, Adam Waldman, defamed her by launching a smear campaign accusing her of faking abuse allegations. The trial will conclude on Friday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das