Why did Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik break up? Indo-Pak influencer couple call off wedding

Social media influencers Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik have recently separated after the latter admitted to cheating on Chakra. The duo were romantically linked for around five years and the news of the split was announced by them separately on their respective Instagram pages.

Anjali posted a message on March 24 on her Instagram, writing that she feels blessed to have spent so much time with Sufi. She stated that they received a lot of love and support which strengthened their relationship.

"This may come as a shock, but our journey is now shifting. We have decided to call off our wedding and end our relationship due to infidelity committed by Sufi."

Anjali Chakra said that she will remember the things they shared, adding that she holds nothing negative against Sufi Malik.

On the other hand, Malik also shared a statement on the same day, writing that she made an "unrecognizable mistake of betrayal by cheating on her a few weeks before our wedding." Sufi said that she accepts what she has done and asks for forgiveness from "Anjali and Allah."

She continued:

"I've hurt the people I love and care about the most through my actions, including our family and friends; our community that I cherish. Thank you so much to everyone who supported us all these years, we owe everything to you all. We ask you all for privacy and respect at this time."

Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik were engaged since September 2022: Relationship and other details explored

The same-s*x couple was linked through Tumblr after they followed each other on the platform. They first met in 2018 and were engaged in 2022. The pair announced the news through Instagram where they were posing inside the Empire State Building and the pictures featured them flaunting the engagement rings.

Anjali Chakra is a wedding planner from India while Sufi Malik is a teacher from Pakistan who grew up in Bronx, New York. The relationship went public in 2019 when they posted a photoshoot of them together and it contributed to expanding their social media fanbase over the years.

Furthermore, Chakra and Malik also went on different trips together and while speaking to Vacationer Magazine in 2023, Chakra recalled their first trip to Miami, saying that she planned it as a surprise for Malik. She added:

"It was kind of my thank-you gift for uprooting her entire life and planning to move out of California. I knew the transition period was going to be difficult, so I wanted to do something celebratory, light-hearted, and fun; so, we went to Art Basel together, and we went to Disney World in Orlando because Sufi had never been."

Sufi Malik described herself as a lesbian in the interview while Anjali Chakra said that she identifies herself as bis*xual and cisgender. Anjali stated that she prefers to go with a big group where LGBTQ+ is not accepted by anyone. Malik also elaborated by saying:

"I think travel as a queer couple has an impact on where we think we can go and what places we'll be safe to travel to or visit."

Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik also shared a lot of Instagram posts featuring the moments they spent together. Back on January 1, 2024, Anjali posted a picture where she was showing off her ring along with Sufi. The pair have accumulated more than 200,000 followers on their Instagram pages respectively.