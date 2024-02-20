"Gang life not worth it": Netizens react as rapper O-Block Louie shares head injury photo

Back in November 2020, King Von and his friend O-Block Louie were involved in a shooting incident near a hookah lounge and four individuals were injured, as per CNN. King Von died at the time, aged 26, and Louie suffered a headshot.

Meanwhile, Louie has now recovered from his injury the cops shot him in the head. He shared an update about the same through his Instagram page where he posted a photo wearing a black outfit with balloons in the background. The caption stated:

"Glad it's over with #loveyoumom."

While the picture went viral on social media platforms, netizens shared their reactions after witnessing that one of his eyes was open and the other was closed. One of them wrote on X that Louie managed to recover without any complications. He further stated:

"Gang life not worth it."

Social media platforms flooded with reactions after O-Block Louie shares recovery photo

O-Block Louie's latest Instagram picture has been trending everywhere and the comments section of the post was flooded with multiple reactions. Most of them used words like "survivor" and "soldier" for Louie as he managed to survive despite being shot in the head.

Netizens took to various social media platforms to express their happiness regarding Louie's recovery:

O-Block Louie has openly spoken about the relationship he shared with King Von over the years. In an interview with DJUTV 11 months ago, he recalled the day when Von was shot dead, saying that he initially believed it was going to be a regular day.

He further stated that he does not remember anything about how he was shot. He mentioned that he was shocked to hear when King Von once told him that he aimed to become a rapper. O-Block Louie recalled the time when the late artist joined Lil Durk on tour and added:

"That's when I really started to believe in him, once I seen what he was actually on, like he was really taking it serious."

Charges against King Von's alleged killer Lul Tim dismissed

Lul Tim, also known as Timothy Leeks, was immediately arrested after King Von's murder. XXL Magazine reported that charges of felony murder were imposed on him.

However, the charges were dropped in August last year and the same was confirmed by his attorney Noah Pines. According to Complex, the prosecutors reportedly believed that King Von's death was a result of self-defense.